17 Hilarious Black Twitter Posts From This Week So Far

BuzzFeed
·3 min read

Hello everyone! We're back with the best series on BuzzFeed — the weekly Black Twitter roundup. This week's tweets had me giggling hard, so let's dive in:

1.

BET / @PicassoMadeSty

2.

@Pacino13__

3.

@Pinky_Balboaaa

4.

@ChefWaites

5.

Hulu / @JelonAlexander

6.

@allaboutlaila_

7.

@theinfamousyr

8.

@nvyfleet/status

9.

@nessethabrat

10.

@talleyberrybaby

11.

AppleTV / mickeywon234

12.

@thedominiquej1

13.

@shelbxp

14.

@_theladymo

15.

@lovettejallow

16.

@mackzaddyyyy

17.

ABC / @PopBase

Be sure to follow these Twitter users, and click here for even more Black Twitter laughs.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories