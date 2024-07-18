17 Hilarious Black Twitter Posts From This Week So Far
Hello everyone! We're back with the best series on BuzzFeed — the weekly Black Twitter roundup. This week's tweets had me giggling hard, so let's dive in:
1.
Why tornadoes don’t be hitting no banks? 🤔😭 pic.twitter.com/M7B5M1pZpJ
— Ricky 🇩🇴 (@PicassoMadeSty) July 12, 2024
BET / @PicassoMadeSty
2.
type shit pic.twitter.com/W2ogzhQq6p
— i. (@Pacino13__) July 17, 2024
@Pacino13__
3.
Loose butt naked pasta on a wood plank is crazy https://t.co/94l4T3c48j
— Playlist 🎧⏯️ Papí (@Pinky_Balboaaa) July 15, 2024
@Pinky_Balboaaa
4.
My lowest point was boarding a flight in that group where they don’t even say the number. They be like “aiight the rest of yall cmon”
— Big Hollywood (@ChefWaites) July 9, 2024
@ChefWaites
5.
White people: “We’re all maga…”Black people: pic.twitter.com/pODQ3L68il
— Je'lon Alexander, M.A. (@JelonAlexander) July 14, 2024
Hulu / @JelonAlexander
6.
bro???? pic.twitter.com/0YucGYvfwn
— libra (@allaboutlaila_) July 17, 2024
@allaboutlaila_
7.
Ever since Glorilla dropped that song it been hot as fuck. Why she ain’t say 75 or something
— The Infamous (@theinfamousyr) July 15, 2024
@theinfamousyr
8.
Megan Thee Stallion at the start of every song: https://t.co/vNnB50CGLA
— nvy (@nvyfleet) July 8, 2024
@nvyfleet/status
9.
put a finger down if you ever been hit in the head with a laptop in your sleep because an ad came on while your 1 year old nephew was watching one of his shows and he needs you to skip it 😭😭😭
— finesse (@nessethabrat) July 15, 2024
@nessethabrat
10.
I am on my second week of biweekly pay so today I will be showing you how to make a quesadilla out of paper towels
— Grip Bayless✨ (@talleyberrybaby) July 9, 2024
@talleyberrybaby
11.
when I’m crossing the street and a car acts like they not gonna stop pic.twitter.com/Jtg8pMvJYf
— Timmy&Jimmy (@mickeywon234) July 13, 2024
AppleTV / mickeywon234
12.
i would’ve whooped nemo lil fish ass when i found him
— BRE (@thedominiquej1) July 18, 2024
@thedominiquej1
13.
If you posting birthday stuff & I tell you happy birthday, don’t be talking about “it’s actually Monday”.. baby take it or leave it bc I won’t be back 😂
— SP. (@shelbxp) July 17, 2024
@shelbxp
14.
You are a grown woman now. Open your mouth and tell your hairdresser that you don’t like what she’s doing on your head😂
— ỌMỌ́TÁRÁ LAWRENCE (@_theladymo) July 16, 2024
@_theladymo
15.
Get you a non judgemental friend! Finally found my wallet after two days of searching for it. Found it in my freezer (executive dysfunction) Called my bestie who was helping me look for it in order to celebrate & god bless she said “yass bitch frozen assets!” 🙃
— Lovette✍🏾 (@lovettejallow) July 18, 2024
@lovettejallow
16.
morning messages from my mama😭 pic.twitter.com/4GyrxfisT2
— MACK (@mackzaddyyyy) July 15, 2024
@mackzaddyyyy
17.
Megan Thee Stallion’s response to Steve Harvey asking to name something curvy on Celebrity Family Feud:“Me” pic.twitter.com/N7HU8KZNkZ
— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 10, 2024
ABC / @PopBase
Be sure to follow these Twitter users, and click here for even more Black Twitter laughs.