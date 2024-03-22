17 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Lime Pictures

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Next week on Hollyoaks, Abe hides a secret as Marie continues to search for her son, while Kitty is left devastated over Beau and Frankie faces trouble with the police.

Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:

1. Carter tries to explain himself

Maxine wants answers from Carter, and he comes out as bisexual to Maxine.

Later, Carter is hurting after opening up about his sexuality to Maxine. He punishes John Paul and tells him that if he leaves work to go and get Sally, he'll be suspended.

2. John Paul worries about Sally

At the hospital, John Paul is left confused when Sharon tells him Sally will need TLC over the next few weeks.

With Cleo and Abe planning to move out, John Paul later explains that it might not be the right time.

3. Marie faces an accusation

Joel extends an olive branch to Marie and tells her that he's missed having her in his life.

However, when Leela can't find the money she had put aside for Daniel's school trip, Joel believes his mum took it and goes to confront her.

Tony has agreed Marie can operate her nail business in The Dog if her customers buy a drink.

This agreement is threatened when Joel accuses her of stealing, but Marie pleads with her son to believe her and insists she hasn't taken the cash.

4. Beau leaves Kitty devastated

When Beau comes across Kitty's nursing induction pack, she tells him she's unsure it's what she wants to do.

Lizzie also bumps into Kitty in Price Slice and we discover they have history.

Beau later helps Kitty to make up her mind on what to do, and she decides to give nursing a go.

When the pair get close, Kitty is left hurt when Beau pulls away from taking things to the bedroom.

5. Joel and Marie make amends

Joel tries to make amends with Marie, having accused her of stealing.

After a heartfelt conversation over a nail appointment, they agree to move forward and try to rebuild their relationship.

Joel wants to help his mum find his younger brother Arlo, and suggests that Marie moves in with him and Leela.

6. Dillon tries to reach out to Lucas

Leah and Lucas return to school, and Dillon shows Lucas concern over his recent wellbeing. Despite being pushed away, Dillon tries to reach out to Lucas.

Remembering his sessions, Lucas stands firm over cutting him off.

7. Carter proposes to Maxine

A preoccupied Carter shouts at John Paul, who asks for his job back and tells Carter that he and Maxine are better without him.

Overwhelmed, Carter proposes to Maxine at the market.

Realising he's lost, Maxine tells Carter that he doesn't know who he is and she can't help him.

8. Abe is caught out

Marie is excited when the new private investigator discovers CCTV images of Arlo in Dublin. However, she gets a shock when it's revealed the previous PI also tracked the youngster there but Abe told him not to follow the lead.

Claiming it was because the images were too blurry to be certain, Abe is forgiven. However, an image of someone else in the picture with his back to the camera has him looking worried.

9. Kitty makes a good impression

It's Kitty's first day working at the hospital and she's flustered.

Despite this, Sharon tells her she was extremely impressed with the cover letter and things get off to a good start.

10. Dillon catches Carter out

Dillon is confused when he walks in on Carter taking pictures of Lucas with a bible.

Carter covers by stating that it's for a new website advertising the Special Behavioural Unit.

He also tells Dillon that Lucas has been extremely vulnerable and all he's doing is helping him with his struggles.



11. Nancy thinks she might be pregnant

Nancy wants some space from the madness at home, but Suzanne and the twins find her in the pub and join her.

After realising her period is late, Nancy confides in Darren that she worries she may be pregnant and is concerned about how they'd cope.

12. Dillon breaks up with Freya

Knowing his feelings are too strong for Lucas, Dillon breaks things off with Freya.

Carter comforts heartbroken Freya after the split and tries to make amends with John Paul, offering him his job back.

John Paul accepts the offer but insists they aren't friends and interactions between them must be professional only.

13. Frankie continues to struggle

Suzanne tells Frankie she needs to start sleeping back in her own room.

Nancy and Darren try to make it up to Frankie, and along with Suzanne and JJ, remind her they're a family.

However, when Darren invites his daughter out for food with him and JJ, she declines.

Leah later makes a joke about Lucas fancying Frankie, prompting JJ to rush off and find his sister.

14. Prince and Theresa help Mercedes

Cleo and Prince help Mercedes sort out the garage. Feeling sorry for Mercedes, Prince comes up with an idea to help her.

Cleo is shocked to find the house in a state, but Abe quickly comes up with an excuse.

Prince and Theresa put on a McQueen car wash at the garage to help raise money for Mercedes' babies.

15. Frankie faces trouble with the police

Suzanne ends up in the Loft with Ethan, and Frankie is unimpressed to discover them together.

Suzanne tries to get her daughter to dance, not realising she has triggered her daughter's trauma.

Frankie lashes out at her mum, throwing her to the ground. Onlooker Zoe tells Frankie she's taking her to the police station.

16. Beau supports Kitty

Beau tells Kitty he wants to get to know the real her, but a tipsy comment from her saying how she shouldn't be a nurse has him curious.

Kitty is flattered when she discovers Beau got Diane to help him make a curry for her.

17. Ste is urged to face the music

Ste is ready to be discharged from hospital, but pleads with Sharon to let him stay for a bit so he can see his children, worried about what Warren can do to him in prison.

Unable to let him stay much longer, Sharon encourages Ste to look presentable and show his children the man he is by taking the punishment.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

