17-Year-Old Boy Charged with Murder of 3 Girls After Stabbing at Taylor Swift-Themed Event in Southport

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, has also been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, Merseyside Police confirmed

Courtesy of Merseyside Police Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King and Alice Dasilva Aguiar

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of the three young girls who died following a stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in Southport, England.

In the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 1, Merseyside Police confirmed in a news release obtained by PEOPLE that the teenager has been charged with killing Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, in the knife attack, which took place around 11:50 a.m. local time on Monday, July 29.

The 17-year-old has also been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, and possession of a bladed article, per the news release.

Police said the boy cannot be named for legal reasons as he is under the age of 18.

PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Tributes are left near where the three young girls were killed in Southport, England

Related: Third Child, a 9-Year-Old Girl, Dies After Stabbing at Taylor Swift-Themed Event in Southport

The teenager, of Banks in Lancashire, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Aug. 1.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said in the release, "Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation and we continue to work with our partners from Lancashire Police and Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW)."

“I would like to thank all of the forces who have offered and supplied support to Merseyside Police during the last three days and I can confirm that we are being supported with investigative resources from across the North West," Kennedy added.

PEOPLE contacted the Crown Prosecution Service Mersey-Cheshire for additional information.

PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Taylor Swift friendship bracelets are left near where the knife attack took place

On Tuesday, police confirmed in a news release that eight other children had suffered stab wounds in the attack, and five of them were in critical condition. Two adults have also been listed in critical condition; one of which is yoga teacher, Leanne Lucas, who organized the dance and yoga class, per the BBC, The Times, and The Guardian.

"We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked," Chief Constable Kennedy said at a press conference after the stabbing.

"This incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it," police said in Tuesday's news release.

Christopher Furlong/Getty The suspect arrives at Liverpool Magistrates' Court in a police van on August 1, 2024

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The incident took place at a property on Hart Street. The event was advertised for kids between the ages of 6 and 11 and had been scheduled to take place between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. local time.

Following the stabbing, Swift shared a message on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, writing, "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock... The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders."

"These were just little kids at a dance class," she added. "I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.