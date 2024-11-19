17-year-old breaks her brother’s record as youngest to pass California bar exam
Sophia Park, a 17-year-old from Visalia, California, has made history by becoming the youngest person ever to pass the California bar exam. She surpassed her older brother Peter’s record, passing the exam on her first attempt at just 17 years and 8 months old.
Starting young: Sophia, who entered law school at just 13 while still attending junior high, graduated from high school early in 2022. She completed her law degree at Northwestern California University School of Law and now works as a law clerk at the Tulare County District Attorney's Office. “I don’t think it was extremely difficult, but I do think there was difficulty in how much you had to put into your brain in a limited period of time,” she told Fox40. Peter, the previous record holder, was 17 years and 11 months old when he passed the exam in 2023.
Future plans: Sophia is set to be sworn in as a licensed attorney when she turns 18 in March 2025 and plans to follow her brother’s footsteps and join the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office as a prosecutor. “As a prosecutor, I will work to see justice served and ensure that victims’ voices are heard,” Sophia shared.
