17-year-old dead following crash on Interstate 93 in Londonderry, NHSP says

Sky News

The boss of a firm which makes and sells vessels like Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht has questioned why its crew were not in a "state of alert" when a storm hit. Giovanni Costantino, CEO of The Italian Sea Group, which owns the company that makes the Perini vessels, told Sky News they "are absolutely safe", suggesting human error was behind the boat going down. "The first is why the ship and the crew were not in a state of alert, given the storm from the weather charts that everyone could read and in particular had to be read by the ship's bridge guard, the event was absolutely readable and expected."