17-year-old fatally shot man over Louis Vuitton fanny pack, Colorado officials say

A man will go to prison after he was found guilty in a 2022 shooting that left a 19-year-old dead, Colorado officials said.

In August 2022, a group of people had a last-minute party at a park in Adams County, according to a news release by District Attorney Brian Mason.

During the gathering, Cristian Guzman-Agramon, age 17 at the time, “jumped in the front passenger window” of a car Israel Montes Madera, 19, was in, officials said.

Guzman-Agramon tried to steal a Louis Vuitton fanny pack that had Madera’s cash inside, officials said.

When Madera refused to give up the fanny pack, Guzman-Agramon shot him, the district attorney said.

Others at the party opened fire afterward, and Guzman-Agramon was injured, officials said.

Madera was taken to a hospital where he later died, officials said.

“This was a senseless act of brutal violence and one young life was ended forever,” Mason said in the release. “I ask my community to wrestle with this incomprehensible fact: Kids are shooting kids. And this case was a prime example. A 17-year-old shot and killed a 19-year-old. One is now gone, and the other is heading to prison. Teenagers both. Fighting over a fanny pack.”

Guzman-Agramon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, the district attorney said.

“We cannot become normalized to this violence amongst our children. My office will vigorously prosecute these brutal cases, but this is not enough,” Mason said. “We, as a community, must come together to prevent these crimes and stop this violence from occurring in the first place.”

Adams County is about 50 miles east of Denver.

