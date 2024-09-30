17 Screenshots Of The Most Outrageous Demands Entitled Brides Made For Their Wedding

Liz Richardson
1.This bride who's asking for thousands of dollars worth of things for her wedding for ~free~:

A person is looking for a wedding gown, cell phone, piano, harp, and violin for free in a Facebook group; commenters express disbelief and skepticism
u/Routine_Log8315 / Via reddit.com

2.This bride who has a list of demands for people to ~secure their spot~ in her wedding party — including signing a contract:

Summary of text: Conditions for joining wedding party include hosting a party, gifting at least $500, buying a day off gift, attending events, and signing a liability contract
u/whyeventrymore / Via reddit.com

3.This bride's list of wedding day rules (sent by a wedding coordinator), which includes not speaking to the bride ~at all~ and buying a gift that's $75 or more:

An email of wedding rules and regulations, including arriving 15-30 minutes early, not wearing white or similar colors, not having certain hairstyles or a full face of makeup, not recording during the ceremony, not checking Facebook, and more
u/mariusionicajr / Via reddit.com

4.This bride who asked a stranger — she's only met once — to be her bridesmaid just because she buys expensive gifts:

Screenshot of a text exchange where one person is asked to be a bridesmaid despite barely knowing the bride, leading to confusion and rejection of the request
u/NothappyJane / Via reddit.com
Text conversation where one person says someone dropped out of their wedding and asks if they want to be a bridesmaid; other person declines, noting they've only met once
u/NothappyJane / Via reddit.com
Person 1 tells the other person they heard they buy expensive gifts; Person 2 declines, wishes luck; Person 1 mentions registry at Bed Bath & Beyond; Person 2 asks wedding date; Person 1 responds with date in August, can't invite everyone
u/NothappyJane / Via reddit.com

5.This bride who's charging people $1,000 to be in the wedding party:

Wedding invitation with text: "Anyone who spends $500 or more gets a seat at the head table of my wedding, $1000 gets you a Bridesmaid/Groomsmen spot! See you soon"
u/MotherofChins / Via reddit.com

6.This bride who's looking for an affordable DJ for "HER DAY":

A lengthy social media post requesting an affordable DJ under $300 for a wedding, expressing frustration over high costs and defending their budget constraints
u/navyscrewdriver / Via reddit.com

7.This bride who wants their caterers to work for free AND buy expensive new clothes for the wedding:

8.This bride who wants a coworker to complete multiple art pieces for her wedding on short notice — then gets mad when it's declined:

Screenshot of a text conversation
u/TimmyWananaka / Via reddit.com
"god, you clearly don't understand the STRESS and PAIN that it takes to plan a wedding, do you?"
u/TimmyWananaka / Via reddit.com
After being declined, bride says, "Go f yourself; Worst coworker ever; Uninvited."
u/TimmyWananaka / Via reddit.com

9.And this bride who expects her bridesmaids to spend a whopping $2,000 on wedding activities:

10.This bride's gift registry — which includes designer clothes, a new car, and new floor tiles for her entire house:

A Facebook post discussing a wedding RSVP deadline, gift guidelines including a minimum spend of $350 on luxury items, and specific gift preferences
u/DexOrangeCounty / Via reddit.com

11.This bride who tried to get a makeup artist to reduce their prices by HALF — and pay for their own travel expenses:

12.This bride who literally canceled her wedding because guests didn't pay for it:

A series of Facebook posts by different users. One post details a person venting about friends not contributing financially to their wedding. Two comments express disbelief and concern
u/Re-l-Mayer / Via reddit.com

13.This bride who's charging guests $75 per plate:

Facebook post: A person is concerned about being asked to pay $150.00 for a dinner at a wedding after they RSVP'd; they seek advice, noting it’s not a destination wedding
14.This bride who wants guests to donate $30K for the wedding:

Wedding guest invitation letter explaining the acceptance of monetary gifts due to COVID-19, with suggested gift amounts ranging in the thousands to cover wedding expenses
u/protoss12345 / Via reddit.com

15.This bride who wants her single friend to pay $700 to stay in a guest house, cook meals for everyone, and sleep on a couch:

A wedding guest feels pressured to attend a wedding at an expensive location and cover a $700 weekend cost, causing stress and regret for not RSVPing earlier
16.This bride who wants the photographer to give a discount — and take photos in another photographer's style:

Text conversation between two people about arranging a photographer for a wedding on the 28th of December; one is struggling to find a photographer and discussing the event details being a winter-themed wedding
17.And finally, this bride who has an endless list of demands for a cheap photographer/videographer:

A text post by someone searching for a videographer or photographer for a 3-4 hour small wedding in May; they detail the requirements and thank the reader for any help
u/handovertheasparagus / Via reddit.com

