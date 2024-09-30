17 Screenshots Of The Most Outrageous Demands Entitled Brides Made For Their Wedding

1.This bride who's asking for thousands of dollars worth of things for her wedding for ~free~:

2.This bride who has a list of demands for people to ~secure their spot~ in her wedding party — including signing a contract:

3.This bride's list of wedding day rules (sent by a wedding coordinator), which includes not speaking to the bride ~at all~ and buying a gift that's $75 or more:

4.This bride who asked a stranger — she's only met once — to be her bridesmaid just because she buys expensive gifts:

5.This bride who's charging people $1,000 to be in the wedding party:

6.This bride who's looking for an affordable DJ for "HER DAY":

7.This bride who wants their caterers to work for free AND buy expensive new clothes for the wedding:

8.This bride who wants a coworker to complete multiple art pieces for her wedding on short notice — then gets mad when it's declined:

9.And this bride who expects her bridesmaids to spend a whopping $2,000 on wedding activities:

10.This bride's gift registry — which includes designer clothes, a new car, and new floor tiles for her entire house:

11.This bride who tried to get a makeup artist to reduce their prices by HALF — and pay for their own travel expenses:

12.This bride who literally canceled her wedding because guests didn't pay for it:

13.This bride who's charging guests $75 per plate:

14.This bride who wants guests to donate $30K for the wedding:

15.This bride who wants her single friend to pay $700 to stay in a guest house, cook meals for everyone, and sleep on a couch:

16.This bride who wants the photographer to give a discount — and take photos in another photographer's style:

17.And finally, this bride who has an endless list of demands for a cheap photographer/videographer:

