17 students overcome by 'banned substance' at Los Angeles middle school

More than a dozen students became sickened by an unknown substance at a Los Angeles middle school Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

First responders were informed of an medical emergency at the Walter Reed Middle School in Studio City at around 10:30 a.m. local time, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told USA TODAY. A total of 17 patients between ages 12 and 13 were assessed, with none experiencing any life-threatening symptoms.

Two patients were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation while the rest were released to parents or back to school, according to the department. The status of both of their conditions is unknown.

Walter Reed Principal Robyn Friedman confirmed that a group of students consumed a "banned substance" in a message to the community, according to a Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson.

"The Los Angeles School Police Department is currently investigating this incident, and we are actively working with our local health partners," Friedman said in his statement. "We ask that you talk to your children about substance abuse and the harmful side effects of controlled substances. We need your help to educate our students about the harms that drugs can cause."

Two overdoses occurred at elementary school

Around the same time, officials responded to another medical emergency were two people experienced an overdose near the 52nd Street Elementary School, around 15 miles south.

Both patients were transported to a hospital for evaluation but do not face life-threatening symptoms, according to the LA Fire Department.

Officials have not identified the substances in both incidents.

