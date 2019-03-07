17 things on in Edmonton this weekend

We lose an hour this weekend as we spring ahead but there's no need to dial back the fun this weekend.

Arts and Culture

It's child's play at the Mom, Pop and Tots fair over at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend with guests like Bob the Builder and Paw Patrol.

Tasty cuisine and hot deals at close to 50 participating restaurants to be had at the annual Downtown Dining Week from March 8-17.

SkirtsAfire Festival has comedy, theatre, music, drama and more at various venues from March 7-17.

The Alberta Aviation Museum hosts a celebration of women in aviation on Saturday with special events and tributes to pioneers like Rosella Bjornson, the first woman on the flight deck of a Canadian airline jet.

A team of more than 100 Alberta-based designers, story-tellers, musician and dancers remount last year's Shumka production of Ancestors and Elders It weaves the story of the first Ukrainian newcomers to Canada with the land's First Nations residents.

Watch experiments, listen to some talks and get your hands dirty with some hands-on learning at Science FUNday Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Centennial Centre for Interdisciplinary Science at the University of Alberta.

The Boyle McCauley News hosts its 40th anniversary gala at the Santa Maria Goretti Centre. Check out the paper's new look, watch a new documentary and more on Saturday night.

Sports

The Ice Palace at West Edmonton Mall is hosting this year's Edmonton International Judo Championship all weekend.

Can the season be fore off? The Edmonton Golf Show slices into the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend.

K.O. Boxing presents K.O. 85, a knockout evening of live boxing starting at 7:30 p.m. at Edmonton Convention Centre.

Hockey at Rogers Place sees the Edmonton Oil Kings face the Kootenay Ice Sunday afternoon.

Music

If you love the blues, then Tommy Castro and the Painkillers is the ticket at Festival Place Saturday night.

Québécoise singer songwriter Béatrice Martin aka Cœur de pirate plays a gig at the Winspear Centre as part of the SkirtsAfire festival Friday night.

Scott Helman has played with the likes of Tegan and Sara, Shawn Mendes and Matthew Good and now he's in town with his Hang Ups Tour on Saturday at The Starlite Room.

