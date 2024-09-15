17 Times People Made Very Bold, Yet Very Wrong Assumptions

1. This person who assumed someone had a little crush on them:

One day, a guy went onto my IG and liked ALL my photos. I then DMed him saying “instead of doing all that, why don’t you just DM me and tell me you like me?”. He responded by saying “I don’t like you, I just like your content.” And proceeded to block me. — Zinhle (@blythlie) January 6, 2023

2.This person who assumed they ordered a carton of cigarettes off the internet when in reality, it was a book:

3.This person who assumed their backpack was waterproof, only to pull out their laptop and realize they were wrong:

4. This person who (understandably) assumed that someone they met at the bar was interested in them:

danced and flirted with a SHIRTLESS man in a gay bar for like 30 mins last night only for him to say he’s actually straight when i asked for his number pic.twitter.com/bjPcEKWKdQ — chase. (@cfree94) April 7, 2024

5. This person who assumed viral tweets would lead to money:

6. This person who assumed how someone's name was pronounced:

At lunch with my team, we get our checks and togo boxes, one of my team members says to the waitress “Thank you lady nasty the food was delicious” she looked at us and said “It’s LaDynasty” I’m in here crying. Why would he think her name was Lady Nasty? — Jorge Cervantes (@Aliv504) March 23, 2023

7.This person who assumed this soy sauce carton was actually syrup:

8.This person who assumed they were drinking a normal glass of tap water in the middle of the night...until they turned the lights on:

9. This person who assumed that people still take the SATs on a physical scantron:

My teen is taking the SAT today. As we were walking out the door, I asked her if she needed a special pencil. She looked at me and said We take it on computers. The air hung quiet between us. Oh I said. Huh I said. It’s the first year she added If it makes you feel any better. — Mary (@AnniemuMary) April 10, 2024

10. This person who assumed they were part of the LGTBQIA community:

my boyfriend had to redo some of his law school applications bc he checked yes to LGBTQA he thought A stood for ally 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Grace (@gracecamille_) May 17, 2023

11.This person who assumed one of the light bulbs in their backyard burned out but discovered this:

12. This person who assumed they were showing a bouncer their vaccine card:

a few weeks ago i had to show proof of vaccination to get into an event, so i proudly held up my phone to show the bouncer the picture of it i had saved in my favorites. he looked and said ok nice but i don’t think you meant to show me this. it was fully a picture of my asshole. — ✌️ (@deejay_gray) September 26, 2021

13. This person who assumed there was a dress code for jury duty:

Why did no one tell me you could go to jury duty dressed for a yoga class? Because my dumbass showed up like I’m on an episode of Scandal. — Jessica Marie Garcia (@JessMarieGarcia) July 29, 2024

14.This person who assumed their coworker's dog was house-trained before they agreed to dog sit:

15. This person who assumed someone was throwing avocados into their yard:

Friend has been complaining about finding an avocado on his lawn every day for weeks now. Why would someone keep throwing avocados in his yard? Who would do that? You guys he just realized he has an avocado tree — Mave (@MavenofHonor) August 22, 2019

16.This person who assumed they were texting a bot:

17.And lastly, this person who assumed the odor they smelled from the back seat was just their dog farting: