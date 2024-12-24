174 Colorado skiers and snowboarders rescued after a lift cracks

CBC

Longtime Trudeau loyalist Chandra Arya says it's time for the prime minister to step aside — and he believes the majority of Liberals in caucus feel the same way."There is no alternative but to have the leadership change now," Arya told CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton on Sunday.He was responding to a question about what was discussed at a virtual meeting of the Ontario Liberal caucus on Saturday morning.Sources told CBC News that more than 50 Liberal MPs came to a consensus tha