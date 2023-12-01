$18,000 in donations from Moosomin Kinettes

The Moosomin Kinettes had the wonderful task of distributing money to a dozen worthwhile local causes this past week. After another successful Chase the Ace fundraiser, the Kinettes were able to raise $13,336 with a cheque presentation event held on Nov. 15.

“We had some other funds from some other fundraisers from last year as well, so we topped it up to just over $18,000 is what we gave away to different organizations in town,” explained Kinette Teshia Nosterud.

This year’s recipients were the Rocanville Aquatic Centre - $5,000; Play Fair Daycare - $2,500; Parks & Recreation and MacLeod Elementary School - $2,000 each; the Moosomin Thrift Store & Food Share, and Dream Big Child Care Inc. - $1,500 each; Kiddie Korner Play School and Moosomin Visual Arts Centre - $1,000 each; Rocanville School - $520; Moosomin Family Resource Centre and the Moosomin Community Theatre - $500 each; and the Moosomin Public Library - $350.

“There’s a lot of fundraisers that we continue to run every single year, because we do have really good community support,” Nosterud said, adding that this was the third year the Kinettes have organized Chase the Ace.

Nosterud noted the most difficult task was choosing the 12 recipients from the number of requests the club received. While not wanting to turn anyone away with all causes more than worthy of support, a list of criteria determined a final decision.

“It is a very difficult situation because we don’t want to tell anybody ‘no’,” she said.

“We do want to make sure that when we are giving away money like this, it is staying in our community, because at the end of the day, it’s our community’s money.”

The Kinettes are also looking for new members to join in the fun and bring new ideas to the club.

“We’re wanting to try to find younger members in their early 20s,” she said.

“We want to know what does our young community want, what is working, what do they want to see, what do they want to participate in, how do they want to see the community grow, what kind of fundraising ideas do they have, who their target already audience is. We’re really hoping to continue to grow and and recruit any members. We want ideas, and we want fellowship, and we want to meet everybody in the community.”

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator