18 Awkward, Yikes, Or Otherwise Ridiculous Presidential Debate Moments

It's presidential debate time, people! Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris! My television vs. the last functioning brain cell I have!

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

If you understandably avoided the debate (nice), here are some of the most bananas moments that happened:

1.When the candidates walked out to the deafening sound of utter silence.

CNN

2.When Harris had to walk over to Trump to shake his hand, who appeared to want to avoid it.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

3.When Trump tried to talk with his microphone off.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

4.When Trump called Harris a "Marxist" and she had to stop herself from laughing.

CNN

5.When moderator Linsey Davis had to say, "There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it's born," after Trump's anti-abortion comments.

CNN

6.When Linsey mentioned J.D. Vance's comments stating that Trump would veto an abortion ban, to which he replied, "Well, I didn't discuss it with him."

ABC News

7.When Trump tried saying that immigrants are eating people's pets (they're not, Trump, they're doing things like writing listicles). When corrected, Trump kept interrupting moderator David Muir by saying he saw it on "television."

CNN

8.When Harris brought up Trump's criminal history and his face was this:

CNN

9.And when Harris spoke about Trump's bankruptcy and he reacted as such:

CNN

10.When Trump said the phrase, "Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison."

Mario Tama / Getty Images

11.When Trump had to be cut off about his ramblings about "fake Russia" because, as David noted there was much else to discuss (moments of this ilk happened more than once).

CNN

12.When Trump tried to tell Harris to stop laughing while speaking about her changing views on fracking.

CNN

13.When Trump called Harris' performance "so bad, it's so ridiculous" mid-debate.

CNN

14.When Trump tried saying of Joe Biden's thoughts towards Harris, "He hates her, he can't stand her." This was shortly after he praised Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian leader that John McCain described in 2014 "a neo-fascist dictator."

CNN

15.When Trump said he told the leader of the Taliban, "I told Abdul, don't do that anymore."

CNN

16.When even a muted microphone couldn't stop Trump from shouting about Harris wanting to "defund the police."

CNN

17.When Trump was asked "yes or no" if he had a concrete plan to replace Medicaid, to which he replied, "I have concepts of a plan."

I'll have to say that to my editor sometime. CNN

18.Finally, when they both silently skulked away once the debate was done.

CNN

I probably missed some while I was hitting my head against the wall.