18 Awkward, Yikes, Or Otherwise Ridiculous Presidential Debate Moments

It's presidential debate time, people! Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris! My television vs. the last functioning brain cell I have!

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris debate on stage, both standing at blue podiums. Kamala gestures while speaking
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

If you understandably avoided the debate (nice), here are some of the most bananas moments that happened:

1.When the candidates walked out to the deafening sound of utter silence.

Stage setup for CNN and ABC News' 2024 Presidential Debate with two podiums, awaiting the arrival of the candidates. Live broadcast signage is visible
CNN

2.When Harris had to walk over to Trump to shake his hand, who appeared to want to avoid it.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris shake hands on stage during a formal event
Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

3.When Trump tried to talk with his microphone off.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris participate in a debate, each standing at separate podiums on a stage with projected text in the background
Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

4.When Trump called Harris a "Marxist" and she had to stop herself from laughing.

Kamala Harris smiling, resting her chin on her hand, wearing a blazer and blouse, with a microphone in front of her
CNN

5.When moderator Linsey Davis had to say, "There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it's born," after Trump's anti-abortion comments.

Kristen Welker is speaking on a news broadcast, wearing a suit jacket and earrings. The word "QUESTION" is partly visible at the bottom
CNN

6.When Linsey mentioned J.D. Vance's comments stating that Trump would veto an abortion ban, to which he replied, "Well, I didn't discuss it with him."

Donald Trump speaks at an event, wearing a suit and red tie
ABC News

7.When Trump tried saying that immigrants are eating people's pets (they're not, Trump, they're doing things like writing listicles). When corrected, Trump kept interrupting moderator David Muir by saying he saw it on "television."

David Muir and Donald Trump in a split-screen image. David Muir reads from a document while Donald Trump looks forward, appearing serious
CNN

8.When Harris brought up Trump's criminal history and his face was this:

Donald Trump at a speaking event, wearing a dark suit, white shirt, and red tie, with an American flag pin on his lapel
CNN

9.And when Harris spoke about Trump's bankruptcy and he reacted as such:

Donald Trump, in a suit and tie, is smiling with a closed mouth against a dark background
CNN

10.When Trump said the phrase, "Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison."

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are shown speaking in separate frames on a TV screen during an MSNBC event. Silhouetted audience members watch the broadcast
Mario Tama / Getty Images

11.When Trump had to be cut off about his ramblings about "fake Russia" because, as David noted there was much else to discuss (moments of this ilk happened more than once).

Donald Trump speaking at a public event, looking serious, wearing a dark suit and a white shirt
CNN

12.When Trump tried to tell Harris to stop laughing while speaking about her changing views on fracking.

Donald Trump speaking animatedly, and Kamala Harris smiling during a public event
CNN

13.When Trump called Harris' performance "so bad, it's so ridiculous" mid-debate.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in split-screen image appear to be engaged in discussion, both wearing formal attire
CNN

14.When Trump tried saying of Joe Biden's thoughts towards Harris, "He hates her, he can't stand her." This was shortly after he praised Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian leader that John McCain described in 2014 "a neo-fascist dictator."

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris at an event, speaking into microphones. Both wearing formal attire
CNN

15.When Trump said he told the leader of the Taliban, "I told Abdul, don't do that anymore."

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris at a televised event, both speaking into microphones
CNN

16.When even a muted microphone couldn't stop Trump from shouting about Harris wanting to "defund the police."

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are shown speaking at podiums, with serious expressions, during a televised event
CNN

17.When Trump was asked "yes or no" if he had a concrete plan to replace Medicaid, to which he replied, "I have concepts of a plan."

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on a blue debate stage, both speaking at podiums. Trump appears serious, while Harris is smiling

I'll have to say that to my editor sometime.

CNN

18.Finally, when they both silently skulked away once the debate was done.

Wide-angle shot of a debate stage with one standing speaker at the podium, and a panel of three judges seated at a desk in a darkened auditorium
CNN

I probably missed some while I was hitting my head against the wall.

