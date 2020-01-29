The 18 Best Gifts for People Who Run for a Personal Record Every Time

There are runners who dabble in the sport a few times a year, most often in the month before they do that 5K their buddies made them sign up for. And then there are capital "r" Runners. The people who dedicate hours—as well as shoe soles and knee tissue—to putting mile after mile behind them. You won't be able to catch up with them once they hit the track, road, or trail, but at least you can give them a gift that'll pay tribute to what they can accomplish given a pair of sneakers and a personal record to beat. Here are 18 gift ideas for the runner in your life.