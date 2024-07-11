18 of the best low-sugar snacks

Most of us don’t get enough vegetables, fruit and fibre and a well-chosen snack can add to that daily quota, as well as giving us an energy boost.

Preparation is key, however, as the shops are groaning with highly processed and sugary options that can derail our best intentions.

It’s best to choose a snack that has a balanced mix of protein and good fats as it will be more filling. Although added sugar can cause blood sugar spikes and cravings, not all sugar is created equal and sugar from fruit and dairy has beneficial fibre and protein as well as nutrients and antioxidants.

Read on for our choice of easy-to-grab snacks from leading nutritionists and some delicious snacks that require a little more prep.

Low-sugar quick and easy snacks

Nuts are packed with vitamins, protein, antioxidants and fibre, protecting against heart disease and diabetes. They’re relatively high in fat, but it’s the good type of fat and they fill you up, reducing your appetite across the day. All nuts are good for you, but they vary a little nutritionally.

Almonds are one of the healthiest choices as they have the most calcium which we need for our skin and bones, and are also a rich source of magnesium and vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant.

Cashews also contain iron and zinc so are a good choice if you are vegetarian. Brazil nuts are a rich source of selenium, which many of us are deficient in, and we need for our immune system, and pistachios are high in phytosterols, which are good for our heart.

Walnuts are packed full of brain boosting omega-3 essential fatty acids, so can be helpful for people who don’t eat fish, and macadamia nuts are the richest source of mono-unsaturated fats which moderate the risk of heart disease.

Choose unsalted nuts.

Cut up a carrot or half a cucumber and eat them with two tablespoons of shop-bought or homemade hummus. Hummus contains various vitamins and minerals, protein, iron and fibre.

Half a cup or 78g of shelled edamame (soy beans) is a nutritious snack that is high in protein and low in sugar and carbohydrates. It’s also high in fibre, magnesium and vitamin C. Most supermarkets sell handy bags of frozen edamame.

Toss frozen edamame in a little oil and salt, put in the oven at 180C for 30 minutes, giving them a shake every 10 minutes.

Roasted chickpeas

Chickpeas are packed with vitamins, minerals, fibre and protein and are easy to turn into a nutritious snack.

Drain one can of chickpeas and pat dry. Toss with olive oil and salt and roast in an oven at 180C for 30 minutes or until crispy, shaking halfway through. Toss with spices of your choice such as cumin, coriander or paprika.

Eggs are high in vitamins, minerals and protein. They’re also a great snack to take with you when you need something healthy and quick.

Boil for 6 minutes for a runny yolk, 8 minutes for soft boiled, or 10 minutes for hard boiled then place in cold water so it’s easier to peel the shell.

Cheese is a good source of calcium which we need for our bones and teeth and selenium which helps protect our bodies from infection.

It’s also filling as it’s high in protein, although it’s also high in fat so moderation is key, stick to a 30g serving unless you’re eating cottage cheese which is lower in fat and calories.

For good gut health choose fermented cheese such as Gruyère, blue cheese and Gouda which are made with bacteria.

Harder cheeses like parmesan have high levels of calcium, and softer cheeses like cottage cheese, feta and mozzarella are lower in saturated fats and calories, and higher in protein. Cheddar contains iodine which is good for cognitive function and general brain health.

The following snacks are recommended by Nichola Ludlam-Raine, a specialist dietitian:

A good balanced snack with protein, calcium, fibre and vitamins.

Ingredients

250g plain Greek yogurt

80g mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

1tbsp chopped nuts (almonds, walnuts)

Avo on toast

Good fats from the avocado and protein and fibre from the hummus and toast which make you feel fuller for longer. The chickpeas in hummus contain resistant starch which can help with weight management, and the olive oil fights inflammation in the body.

Ingredients

1 slice whole-grain bread

1/2 ripe avocado, sliced

2tbsp hummus

A pinch of salt and pepper

A sprinkle of red pepper flakes

Up your vegetable quota and add in the good fat from the avocado.

Ingredients

Carrot sticks

Cucumber sticks

Bell pepper strips

1 ripe avocado

50g diced tomatoes

1tbsp lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

In a bowl, mash the avocado. Add diced tomatoes, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Mix well and serve with the vegetable sticks.

Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which are an essential component in your brain and eyes, and also fight against all sorts of diseases including breast cancer and depression. Most of us eating a Western diet don’t get enough omega-3 fatty acids, the best source of which is found in oily fish. If you’re vegetarian a supplement is often recommended.

Ingredients

50g chia seeds

250ml unsweetened almond milk

1tbsp honey or maple syrup

1/2tsp vanilla extract

Fresh berries for topping

In a bowl, mix chia seeds, almond milk, honey or maple syrup, and vanilla extract and stir well to combine. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight until it thickens. Serve topped with fresh berries.

The following snacks are by Rob Hobson, a nutritionist and the author of Unprocess Your Life

As a whole grain, popcorn has loads of fibre, which has been linked to a lower risks of heart disease, some cancers and diabetes. It is also full of polyphenols, which are antioxidants associated with good digestive health.

The high fibre content also means that popcorn fills you up and isn’t high in calories. Just don’t add sugar or sweet sauces, opt for lightly salted or plain, or you can make your own and sprinkle it with cinnamon which gives a natural sweetness.

Avocado is a low-sugar fruit, making it a great addition to healthier puddings as it adds creaminess.

Ingredients

2 large ripe avocados

2tbsp honey

3tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1 vanilla pod , sliced lengthways and seeds removed

Pinch of salt

Peel the avocado then remove the stone and scoop the flesh into a food processor or blender. Add the remaining ingredients and blitz until completely smooth and creamy. Divide the mousse mixture between 4 small ramekins or glasses and chill in the fridge for an hour before serving.

Chocolate truffles

Ingredients

2 tbsp cashew nuts

5 pitted dates

2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tbsp honey

Pinch of salt

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp coconut oil, melted

Soak the cashew nuts in water to soften for 10 minutes. Place all the ingredients in a small food processor and blitz until smooth. Spread the mixture on a baking sheet and transfer to the fridge for 1 hour until it becomes firm. Break off small chunks of the mixture and roll into 12 small balls. Dust with cocoa powder or roll in chopped hazelnuts.

This is a balanced snack with fibre and protein from the rice cake, banana and nut butter, as well as potassium, vitamin B6 and C, and various antioxidants and phytonutrients.

Ingredients

1 large rice cake

1 small banana sliced

2 tsp smooth nut butter

A very low-cal option.

Ingredients

2 celery sticks

2 tbsp cottage cheese (30g)

The following snacks are by Dr Samantha Gill, a specialist gastroenterology dietitian

Chicken satay

Shop-bought chicken satay is a good source of protein and turmeric which fights inflammation, is good for brain health and lowers our risk of heart disease.

Two sticks dipped into peanut sauce is a good snack serving.

Sardines are a good source of protein and contribute to bone health as they contain calcium and vitamin D. They also provide 2mg of omega-3. Add some wholemeal crackers or eat them on their own.

Low sugar smoothie

Add berries to your smoothie rather than bananas as they are lower in sugar.

Ingredients