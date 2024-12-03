18 Convicted in UK's 'Biggest Ever' Drugs Conspiracy, After Record-Setting Trial

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has announced that 18 members of an international organized crime ring have been convicted after an “investigation into the United Kingdom’s biggest ever detected drugs conspiracy.”

The leader of the group, 59-year-old Paul Green, was jailed for 32 years, the NCA said.

The ring was “based in north west England with accomplices in the Netherlands, between the indictment period of August 2015 and September 2018,” the NCA said.

It said six seizures of drugs with a total street value of £40 million ($50 million) were made.

The group “concealed its drugs in consignments of strong-smelling foodstuffs such as onions, garlic and ginger,” police said.

One related trial lasted 23 months, a record in England and Wales, the NCA said. Credit: National Crime Agency via Storyful