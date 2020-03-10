25 Creative Prom Poses to Get Your Squad Ready for the Best Night Ever

You spend SO much time getting ready for prom and perfecting your look, so you better make sure you capture it in all of it's glory. I mean, what good is the perfect prom dress or the perfect prom date if you have no pictures to gawk at afterwards? But don't fret, we've found some super creative poses for you and your friends that will make for the best Insta post on your feed. After these shots, you'll roll into prom more prepared than ever.
1. Make a Run For It
This picture gives off some major Cinderella leaving the ball before midnight vibes, except this time, the prince is right by your side.
2. Break Out Your Dancing Shoes
Who doesn't want to get dipped by their date? This pic is super romantic and flirty.
3. The Over-The-Shoulder Look
Show off the back of your dress with this cheeky pose.
4. Give Her a Twirl
You don't have to save your moves for the dance floor. Give your date a twirl for a super cool and dynamic pic.
5. Embrace Nature
If you happen to be taking your prom pics in a beautiful area, make the most of it. Frolic in the grass and pose among the flowers.
6. Lounge On Some Steps
Embrace your inner Gossip Girl and show off your best smize while sitting on some steps.
7. Show Off All Of Your Dress
Your dress is so gorgeous, it deserves to be showed off to the fullest. Really fluff it out and get some pics of the entire thing.
8. Head to a Fun Location
Who says your prom pics need to be taken on a picturesque background? Have some fun with your location. Head to your favorite fast food restaurant or the laundromat for a funny shoot.
9. Go For a Stroll
Let your dress (or jumpsuit) flow in the breeze as you take a walk with your date for the cameras.
10. Show Off Your Ride
Are you riding up to prom in style? Then show off your wheels in your prom pics too.
11. Get Yourself Some Privacy
Share a kiss with your date, but play coy by covering up for the cameras with a bouquet of flowers or your adorable clutch.
12. Do the Classic Prom Pose
When in doubt, always go with the classic. There's a reason why everyone loves this pose, it's super cute!
13. Showing Off Your Corsage
Corsages are such a big prom tradition so whey not show yours off with the rest of your friends?
14. The "Selfie" Shot
This shot is so meta, and you'll get it from two angles since you're actually taking a selfie.
15. Hold Each Other Up
You have each other's back, so why don't you just lift each other up for a super cute photo.
16. Blow a Kiss
Show off your lipstick and pose for a simple, but always cute photo with all of your friends.
17. Pose with Superheroes
Convince your dates to rock different superhero t-shirts for a dramatic, save-the-world-esque photo opp.
18. Get Athletic
If your date's a jock, consider this cute pose. You'll also win extra brownie points for getting into bae's favorite hobby!
19. The Drama TV Show Pose
For a more theatrical effect, go for this play on depth perception. Take multiple shots so each of the couples can rotate to the front!
20. Be Each Other's Dates
So classic, and yet so under appreciated. This girls shot is bound to get everyone laughing.
21. Nerd Out
Because what else would you do with your best friends? I mean, seriously.
22. Don't Forget the Balloons
These balloons really set up time and place to make looking back on prom pictures easier than ever to do.
23. The Oh-So-Candid Shot
The best pictures happen when no one is trying. So before you start setting up, tell your photographer to secretly take shots in between poses. You'll capture the greatest moments that you otherwise would have missed.
24. Play With Glitter
The sparkly stuff might get a little messy, but it will make for some super-cute poses.
25. Capture a Shot From Behind
If your group's dresses have really cool detailing that makes them look even better from the back, show them off! You'll fall in love with your prom dress all over again every time you look at the photo.
