25 Creative Prom Poses to Get Your Squad Ready for the Best Night Ever

You spend SO much time getting ready for prom and perfecting your look, so you better make sure you capture it in all of it's glory. I mean, what good is the perfect prom dress or the perfect prom date if you have no pictures to gawk at afterwards? But don't fret, we've found some super creative poses for you and your friends that will make for the best Insta post on your feed. After these shots, you'll roll into prom more prepared than ever.

1. Make a Run For It

This picture gives off some major Cinderella leaving the ball before midnight vibes, except this time, the prince is right by your side.

2. Break Out Your Dancing Shoes

Who doesn't want to get dipped by their date? This pic is super romantic and flirty.

3. The Over-The-Shoulder Look

Show off the back of your dress with this cheeky pose.

4. Give Her a Twirl

You don't have to save your moves for the dance floor. Give your date a twirl for a super cool and dynamic pic.

5. Embrace Nature

If you happen to be taking your prom pics in a beautiful area, make the most of it. Frolic in the grass and pose among the flowers.

6. Lounge On Some Steps

Embrace your inner Gossip Girl and show off your best smize while sitting on some steps.

7. Show Off All Of Your Dress

Your dress is so gorgeous, it deserves to be showed off to the fullest. Really fluff it out and get some pics of the entire thing.

8. Head to a Fun Location

Who says your prom pics need to be taken on a picturesque background? Have some fun with your location. Head to your favorite fast food restaurant or the laundromat for a funny shoot.

9. Go For a Stroll

Let your dress (or jumpsuit) flow in the breeze as you take a walk with your date for the cameras.

10. Show Off Your Ride

Are you riding up to prom in style? Then show off your wheels in your prom pics too.

11. Get Yourself Some Privacy

Share a kiss with your date, but play coy by covering up for the cameras with a bouquet of flowers or your adorable clutch.

12. Do the Classic Prom Pose

When in doubt, always go with the classic. There's a reason why everyone loves this pose, it's super cute!

13. Showing Off Your Corsage

Corsages are such a big prom tradition so whey not show yours off with the rest of your friends?

14. The "Selfie" Shot

This shot is so meta, and you'll get it from two angles since you're actually taking a selfie.

15. Hold Each Other Up









You have each other's back, so why don't you just lift each other up for a super cute photo.

16. Blow a Kiss

Show off your lipstick and pose for a simple, but always cute photo with all of your friends.

17. Pose with Superheroes

