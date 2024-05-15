At 18, I had no clue what career I wanted – this is what I wish I’d known

Helena Morrissey
·7 min read
A female financial advisor standing in a coworking room and smiling at the camera
A female financial advisor standing in a coworking room and smiling at the camera

On the face of it, my 18-year-old self had very little in common with today’s 18-year-olds.

The technological revolution has transformed the lives of teenagers over the past 40 years, impacting their study habits, social interactions, and career prospects.

Yet, while the world seems so different, key constants prevail when it comes to that moment of standing on the verge of adulthood. One of my favourite novels, JD Salinger’s coming-of-age masterpiece The Catcher in the Rye, was first published in 1951. The 16-year-old protagonist’s rite-of-passage angst and wonderings resonate just as strongly today.

I have three teenagers and speak at many schools and universities. You don’t have to scratch too far beneath the surface to see that young people’s questions about careers are much the same as they’ve always been, with one additional significant unknown: the impact of artificial intelligence on their lives and employment prospects.

Uncertainty about the future is inevitable, especially for those who are just beginning their journey. The first thing I would tell any 18-year-old is to try to embrace uncertainty, to use this time to explore potential careers rather than feel oppressed by the need to eventually make a decision. Time really is on your side.

If your experiments lead you to the conclusion that a specific career is not suitable for you, that is valuable insight to guide you towards something you might find more enjoyable.

At 18, I had no clue about what I would do for a living. My chosen degree subject, Philosophy, was at the bottom of the “graduate employability” league tables.

I was still determined to achieve financial independence on graduating. I was also ambitious, aspiring for a career, not just a job.

Helena Morrissey, aged 18
At 18, I had no clue about what I would do for a living

The careers office at Cambridge University was a cramped little room filled with dusty leaflets, located at the opposite end of town from my college. I’d trek down there and realise I had no idea where to begin.

My research included enrolling in a summer law course, but I detested the learning-by-rote and inability to question unjust laws. Journalism was also a “no”; everyone working on the student newspaper seemed to relish the pressure of deadlines, while I found them stressful.

Although it was discouraging to realise certain paths were not meant for me, the process of elimination was crucial. It was friends who suggested the City. They identified traits that I struggled to see in myself – a risk-taker who enjoyed working with those who were equally ambitious.

My journey was aided by the “milk round”, when merchant banks promoted their firms through in-person events at Oxford and Cambridge.

The milk round is no longer, with virtual careers fairs, graduate job boards (listings of jobs for graduates) and company presentations taking its place, making the information accessible to a broader audience. There are also online courses to help school leavers and graduates apply for jobs and prepare for the world of work.

The Diversity Project (which I chair) runs online skills workshops hosted by different investment firms, for example, completely free and open to anyone over the age of 18. Now in its fourth year, 24,000 young people have participated so far.

The wealth of information is good news but can make the search for the “right” career seem even more daunting. “Career assessment” tests aim to help narrow the search. Curious, I have tried a couple; they were more personality tests than aptitude tests.

My children have also taken similar quizzes at school. They yielded some unexpected – and unappealing – results; to be honest, I’m not convinced. Friends, teachers and family know you better than any test. Explore your ideas by talking to them, and listen to their advice. It certainly worked for me.

My third suggestion is not to look for the one “right” thing, which can be like finding a needle in a haystack, but to search for something that simply piques your interest. If you know exactly what you want to do, go ahead. The rest of us may need to gradually learn to love what we do.

You’ll know when you’ve made a good choice when a virtuous circle develops, where you start to enjoy it more as you improve – and your increased enjoyment levels, in turn, help to enhance your performance.

These days, there is also the possibility of summer internships – usually 10-12 weeks of intense work experience (paid at least the minimum wage, with a few exceptions). Many students try to find one for between their second and third years at universities; it’s a good idea, enabling both parties to “try before you buy”.

But the whole process is stressful; it can be highly competitive to secure an internship and then the hours can be excessive.

As I was leaving a City event last summer, I found myself walking to the tube station alongside a young attendee; she explained she was heading back into the office at the investment bank where she was interning. It was 9pm.

When I questioned this, she said she never left before 1am. Six weeks into her internship, she was doubting whether this was for her. No one works those hours over the course of a long and successful career.

Prestigious summer internships are not the be-all-and-end-all. With six other children in their 20s and 30s, I have seen many other ways to kick-start a career.

One of my daughters took her university finals in the summer of 2020. She hadn’t a clear enough sense of her destiny to apply for internships the prior year, and when she graduated there was nothing available owing to the lockdown.

I suggested that she take a “gap year” to explore various online courses and discover what she enjoyed the most. After a few months, she decided to study for the Investment Management Certificate and found that she really enjoyed it.

With the help of the organisation Girls Are Investors she found an entry-level position at a small, rapidly expanding company. From having “no clue” to starting a rewarding career within a couple of years.

So, I would tell the 18-year-old version of myself to take that leap into the unknown. I would advise her not to worry about getting it right first time, but to enjoy discovering new things and broadening her horizons. I would tell her not to over-stress about summer internships – there is more than one path to getting a foot in the door.

I realise that’s all easier said than done – especially in a fragile world. Today, there is even more pressure, but there are also more opportunities and a more level playing field, thanks to the internet.

It worked out for me, but there were many moments when it could have gone either way. So, keep talking to your friends, siblings, or parents, and don’t be shy about asking for their advice.

And what about AI? Many jobs will change, others will emerge, and some will disappear. Unless you’re pursuing a directly related field, I wouldn’t spend too much time agonising over whether the role you have in mind will become obsolete.

The most important thing at this stage is to develop skills that will be useful as the world and your chosen sector or company changes. No job is for life – and that’s good news, enabling us to grow and take on new adventures over what might be 50 years of work.

The world may be more complicated than when I started out, but the pace of change is such that today’s 18-year-olds have potentially very exciting career prospects and lifestyle choices that my generation really didn’t have.

Good luck!

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • I’m a Baby Boomer Who Had To Un-Retire: 3 Money Lessons I Wish I’d Known

    The youngest baby boomers turn 60 years old in 2024, meaning they are only a couple years away from qualifying for Social Security retirement benefits. Their oldest boomer compatriots, born in 1946,...

  • Students at U of T encampment on claims they’re paid to protest

    University of Toronto students say allegations of paid outside influence create a false narrative that seeks to discredit the pro-Palestinian student movement, stressing that some have made personal and professional sacrifices to be there.

  • Can You Retire Off One ETF? Money Expert Humphrey Yang Has the Answer

    Financial guru Humphrey Yang recently argued in a YouTube video that you don't need to invest in multiple exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in order to help you grow your nest egg and be financially on...

  • Amsterdam university cancels classes after violence erupted at a pro-Palestinian rally

    The University of Amsterdam canceled classes Tuesday and shut buildings for two days after the latest pro-Palestinian demonstrations over the war in Gaza turned destructive. Protests continued to simmer at several European universities where students faced off with academic authorities on whether relations with Israel should be broken off or drastically reduced, as the death toll continues to climb during the seven-month Israel-hamas war. Overall, the protests in Europe have failed to reach the intensity of demonstrations at several U.S. universities.

  • 5 Simple, Effective Ways To Set Yourself Up for a Financially Secure Future

    One of the easiest ways to set yourself up for a financially secure future is to contribute to your workplace retirement savings account -- but many women are not doing this. In fact, only 52% of...

  • 8 Retirement Hot Spots Where the Cost of Living Is Skyrocketing Post-Pandemic

    Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the cost of living has risen in quite a few locations throughout America. This has forced many people to have to relocate, and others who'd initially planned to move to...

  • Rural Alberta school moves to 4-day week to boost enrolment

    For Jennifer Fawcett, Granum School is more than a place her kids go to learn. It's where the community gathers for fundraisers, Remembrance Day ceremonies and more."It really is the heart of our little community," she said.The kindergarten to Grade 9 school has 42 students from the area surrounding Granum, a hamlet of less than 600 people about 120 kilometres south of Calgary. "There is definitely a family feel in the school, and they do feel very much connected to each other," said principal R

  • Students occupy London university building over Gaza

    The students are demanding the university cuts any financial ties with Israel over the Gaza war.

  • 7 Expenses That Will Drain Your Retirement Savings the Fastest

    You've spent a good portion of your life working and saving for retirement. Once you reach that milestone, you want to feel confident that your nest egg is big enough to cover your needs in your...

  • Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, 70 years later: We're still failing children

    The law still allows the best public schools to turn kids like Linda Brown away. It’s a national tragedy.

  • 3 Small-Business Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than Working for Big Companies

    Most people assume the path to wealth lies in a lucrative job at a big, established corporation. While that can certainly be true in some cases, there are also many opportunities to make money and...

  • Gazans strive to study as war wrecks education system

    STORY: All 12 of Gaza's higher education institutions have been destroyed or damaged in seven months of war.And more than 350 teachers and academics have been killed, according to Palestinian official data.Gazans fear Israel's military offensive has inflicted damage to their education system that will long outlast the fighting.Israa Azoum is one of 90,000 Gazan students left stranded, but she's doing what she can to keep learning. The fourth-year medical student volunteers at Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah to help stretched staff deal with waves of patients."I used to worry about my exams, how to understand this subject but now our worries are much greater. We are worried about how would we study, how would we even learn medicine."She studied here - at Gaza City's now destroyed Al Azhar University."I come to hospital everyday at 8am to 8 or 7pm. I never feel tired because that is what I love doing. I love medicine, I love working as a doctor and I don't want to forget what I have learned."Gaza and the occupied West Bank have internationally high literacy levels.But Israel's blockade and repeated rounds of conflict left education fragile and under-resourced.Fahid Al-Hadad, head of Al Aqsa's emergency department, also lectures in medicine at the Islamic University of Gaza, now reduced to rubble."My home was destroyed in this war and even my references and books, it was all destroyed and lost. This was for 10 years or 12 years of medical experience. All of them was lost in one second."Hadad and others say online teaching may help in the interim, but it would need international support, not to mention good internet."So we can rebuild this again, for teaching. Inside Gaza, through online or through anywhere else that we can give it. In a tent even, we are ready, we are ready to give anywhere but much better inside Gaza than outside because don't forget that we are doctors and we are working as medical doctors."In a tent near Khan Younis, pupils take classes on the sand.Schools have also been bombed or turned into shelters for displaced people, leaving about 625,000 school-aged children unable to attend classes.Asmaa al-Astal is a volunteer teacher.“We opened this school because we could see that our children and our friends' children and others were unable to go back to learning – whether they be younger or older – and they used to be advanced students who did well in school. So we opened up this school on a volunteer basis, with private efforts from our brethren in Egypt. Today we are receiving students and we have a very large number of them still waiting, we are unable to cater to all of them."The U.N. estimates that more than 70% of schools in Gaza will need full reconstruction or major rehabilitation after the war.

  • Middle-Class Retirement: 6 Tips To Save for Your Golden Years

    Although the definition of "middle class" has evolved over the years, the one thing that has remained constant is that middle-income earnings are not keeping up with inflation. According to government...

  • More than two in three leaders do not support collective worship law in schools

    The Government must recognise the ‘divisive and deeply unpopular’ law in schools and repeal it, the National Secular Society has said.

  • Harvard students end protest as university agrees to discuss Middle East conflict

    Protesters against the war between Israel and Hamas were voluntarily taking down their tents in Harvard Yard on Tuesday after university officials agreed to discuss their questions about the endowment, bringing a peaceful end to the kinds of demonstrations that were broken up by police on other campuses. The student protest group Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine said in a statement that the encampment “outlasted its utility with respect to our demands.” Meanwhile, Harvard University interim President Alan Garber agreed to pursue a meeting between protesters and university officials regarding the students’ questions.

  • Hiring, travel freeze, other cuts hitting Fresno State as Gov. Newsom faces budget crisis

    The state has proposed postponing $240 million in funding to the California State University system in 2024-25.

  • I’m a Financial Planner: 5 Ways Not To Spend Down Your Savings in Retirement

    When you're working, saving for retirement feels like the hard part. But once you're retired, the challenge becomes spending in a disciplined fashion and according to a well-thought-out plan....

  • Principal charged in abuse of Marion County student

    Principal charged in abuse of Marion County student

  • Melinda French Gates Exits Gates Foundation, Signaling Tension With Bill

    Christian Liewig/Corbis/GettyMelinda French Gates is exiting the Gates Foundation, one of the largest private philanthropies in the world, signaling that she and her ex-husband were unable to collaborate effectively following their 2021 divorce.“After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to resign from my role as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation. My last day of work at the foundation will be June 7th,” French Gates wrote on X Monday. “This is not a decision I came to lig

  • Proxy Advisors to BlackRock: Why Are You Paying Larry Fink So Much Money?

    The two most influential U.S. proxy-voting advisors are recommending that shareholders vote against approving 2023 pay packages BlackRock is looking to award top executives.