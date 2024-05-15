At 18, I had no clue what career I wanted – this is what I wish I’d known

On the face of it, my 18-year-old self had very little in common with today’s 18-year-olds.

The technological revolution has transformed the lives of teenagers over the past 40 years, impacting their study habits, social interactions, and career prospects.

Yet, while the world seems so different, key constants prevail when it comes to that moment of standing on the verge of adulthood. One of my favourite novels, JD Salinger’s coming-of-age masterpiece The Catcher in the Rye, was first published in 1951. The 16-year-old protagonist’s rite-of-passage angst and wonderings resonate just as strongly today.

I have three teenagers and speak at many schools and universities. You don’t have to scratch too far beneath the surface to see that young people’s questions about careers are much the same as they’ve always been, with one additional significant unknown: the impact of artificial intelligence on their lives and employment prospects.

Uncertainty about the future is inevitable, especially for those who are just beginning their journey. The first thing I would tell any 18-year-old is to try to embrace uncertainty, to use this time to explore potential careers rather than feel oppressed by the need to eventually make a decision. Time really is on your side.

If your experiments lead you to the conclusion that a specific career is not suitable for you, that is valuable insight to guide you towards something you might find more enjoyable.

At 18, I had no clue about what I would do for a living. My chosen degree subject, Philosophy, was at the bottom of the “graduate employability” league tables.

I was still determined to achieve financial independence on graduating. I was also ambitious, aspiring for a career, not just a job.

At 18, I had no clue about what I would do for a living

The careers office at Cambridge University was a cramped little room filled with dusty leaflets, located at the opposite end of town from my college. I’d trek down there and realise I had no idea where to begin.

My research included enrolling in a summer law course, but I detested the learning-by-rote and inability to question unjust laws. Journalism was also a “no”; everyone working on the student newspaper seemed to relish the pressure of deadlines, while I found them stressful.

Although it was discouraging to realise certain paths were not meant for me, the process of elimination was crucial. It was friends who suggested the City. They identified traits that I struggled to see in myself – a risk-taker who enjoyed working with those who were equally ambitious.

My journey was aided by the “milk round”, when merchant banks promoted their firms through in-person events at Oxford and Cambridge.

The milk round is no longer, with virtual careers fairs, graduate job boards (listings of jobs for graduates) and company presentations taking its place, making the information accessible to a broader audience. There are also online courses to help school leavers and graduates apply for jobs and prepare for the world of work.

The Diversity Project (which I chair) runs online skills workshops hosted by different investment firms, for example, completely free and open to anyone over the age of 18. Now in its fourth year, 24,000 young people have participated so far.

The wealth of information is good news but can make the search for the “right” career seem even more daunting. “Career assessment” tests aim to help narrow the search. Curious, I have tried a couple; they were more personality tests than aptitude tests.

My children have also taken similar quizzes at school. They yielded some unexpected – and unappealing – results; to be honest, I’m not convinced. Friends, teachers and family know you better than any test. Explore your ideas by talking to them, and listen to their advice. It certainly worked for me.

My third suggestion is not to look for the one “right” thing, which can be like finding a needle in a haystack, but to search for something that simply piques your interest. If you know exactly what you want to do, go ahead. The rest of us may need to gradually learn to love what we do.

You’ll know when you’ve made a good choice when a virtuous circle develops, where you start to enjoy it more as you improve – and your increased enjoyment levels, in turn, help to enhance your performance.

These days, there is also the possibility of summer internships – usually 10-12 weeks of intense work experience (paid at least the minimum wage, with a few exceptions). Many students try to find one for between their second and third years at universities; it’s a good idea, enabling both parties to “try before you buy”.

But the whole process is stressful; it can be highly competitive to secure an internship and then the hours can be excessive.

As I was leaving a City event last summer, I found myself walking to the tube station alongside a young attendee; she explained she was heading back into the office at the investment bank where she was interning. It was 9pm.

When I questioned this, she said she never left before 1am. Six weeks into her internship, she was doubting whether this was for her. No one works those hours over the course of a long and successful career.

Prestigious summer internships are not the be-all-and-end-all. With six other children in their 20s and 30s, I have seen many other ways to kick-start a career.

One of my daughters took her university finals in the summer of 2020. She hadn’t a clear enough sense of her destiny to apply for internships the prior year, and when she graduated there was nothing available owing to the lockdown.

I suggested that she take a “gap year” to explore various online courses and discover what she enjoyed the most. After a few months, she decided to study for the Investment Management Certificate and found that she really enjoyed it.

With the help of the organisation Girls Are Investors she found an entry-level position at a small, rapidly expanding company. From having “no clue” to starting a rewarding career within a couple of years.

So, I would tell the 18-year-old version of myself to take that leap into the unknown. I would advise her not to worry about getting it right first time, but to enjoy discovering new things and broadening her horizons. I would tell her not to over-stress about summer internships – there is more than one path to getting a foot in the door.

I realise that’s all easier said than done – especially in a fragile world. Today, there is even more pressure, but there are also more opportunities and a more level playing field, thanks to the internet.

It worked out for me, but there were many moments when it could have gone either way. So, keep talking to your friends, siblings, or parents, and don’t be shy about asking for their advice.

And what about AI? Many jobs will change, others will emerge, and some will disappear. Unless you’re pursuing a directly related field, I wouldn’t spend too much time agonising over whether the role you have in mind will become obsolete.

The most important thing at this stage is to develop skills that will be useful as the world and your chosen sector or company changes. No job is for life – and that’s good news, enabling us to grow and take on new adventures over what might be 50 years of work.

The world may be more complicated than when I started out, but the pace of change is such that today’s 18-year-olds have potentially very exciting career prospects and lifestyle choices that my generation really didn’t have.

Good luck!