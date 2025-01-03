2 dead, 18 hurt after small plane crashes into building in Southern California

Police in Southern California say two people are dead and 18 others are hurt after a small plane crashed into a building Thursday afternoon.

The injuries range from minor to severe, according to police. Of the injured, 10 people were taken to the hospital. The others were treated and released at the scene.

PHOTO: A plane crashed into a building at Fullerton Municipal Airport in California, Jan. 2, 2025. (ralvyandbubba/X)

The crash happened in the 2300 block of Raymer Avenue in Fullerton, California, according to police.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a single-engine Van's RV-10 and said it crashed around 2:15 p.m. local time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

2 dead, 18 hurt after small plane crashes into building in Southern California originally appeared on abcnews.go.com