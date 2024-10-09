These 18 images won judges over in the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest

A young monkey sleeping peacefully in an adult’s arms, a lynx stretching and a tiger resting on the Indian hillside: these are just a few of the winners of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

The annual competition, hosted by the Natural History Museum, began in 1965 as a magazine contest with 361 entries. Fast forward to today, the competition is in its 60th year and saw a whopping 59,228 entries from 117 countries and territories, the museum said in a press release.

Winners were announced at an awards ceremony in London.

Of those who compete, 18 are chosen as winners in categories exploring animals in their environment, animal behavior and also plants and fungi. The images will be part of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London from Friday to June 29, 2025.

In the meantime, take a look at more of this year’s winners below.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year, organizers announced, is Marine Conservation Photojournalist Shane Gross from Canada. His image “The Swarm of Life” captures a group of tadpoles as they swim underwater in British Columbia’s Cedar Lake.

"The Swarm of Life" by Shane Gross (Canada). Gross looked under the surface layer of lily pads as western toad tadpoles swam past. Gross snorkeled in the lake trying not to disturb layers of silt and algae covering the lake bottom, which would have reduced visibility.

To capture the image, Gross peered under the surface layer of lily pads. He snorkeled in the lake for hours, trying not to disturb the layers of silt and algae covering the lake’s bottom. If disturbed, the silt and algae would’ve made the photograph difficult to take and Gross’ subjects hard to see, the museum said.

“The jury was captivated by the mix of light, energy and connectivity between the environment and the tadpoles,” Kathy Moran, chair of the jury and editor, said in the press release. “We were equally excited by the addition of a new species to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year archive.”

Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year

"Life Under Dead Wood" by Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas (Germany). Tinker-Tsavalas photographed slime mold and a springtail in Berlin. Springtails jump quickly, so he used a technique called focus stacking, or combining 36 images, to capture the moment.

This year’s Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year is Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas, a German photographer who captured a close-up shot he titled “Life Under Dead Wood.” In the photograph, he captured the bodies of a tiny springtail and slime mold.

“Alexis quickly rolled over a log to take the intriguing image, moving fast as springtails can jump many times their body length in a split second,” the museum said, adding that he used a technique called focus stacking to capture the moment.

With focus stacking, 36 images focusing on different areas are combined, according to the museum.

More winners from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest

"Free as a Bird" by Alberto Román Gómez (Spain). Gómez photographed this young stonechat bird as he watched from the window of his father’s car at the edge of the Sierra de Grazalema Natural Park. The bird quickly flew back and forth, gathering insects.

"Frontier of the Lynx" by Igor Metelskiy (Russia). Metelskiy shows a lynx stretching in the early evening sunshine in Russia's Lazovsky District. It took Metelskiy more than six months of waiting to achieve this image of the elusive lynx.

"On Watch" by John E. Marriott (Canada). Marriott frames a lynx resting, with its fully grown young sheltering from the cold wind behind it. John had been tracking this family group for almost a week, wearing snowshoes and carrying light camera gear.

"Practice Makes Perfect" by Jack Zhi (USA). Zhi took this photo as he watched a young falcon practicing its hunting skills on a butterfly above its sea-cliff nest in Los Angeles.

"A Tranquil Moment" by Hikkaduwa Liyanage Prasantha Vinod (Sri Lanka). Hikkaduwa Liyanage Prasantha Vinod captured this serene scene of a young toque macaque sleeping between feeds at Wilpattu National Park. Vinod used a telephoto lens to capture the moment.

"Wetland Wrestle" by Karine Aigner (USA). Aigner photographed the skin of a yellow anaconda as it coiled itself around the snout of a yacaré caiman in Brazil. Aigner was leading a tour group that had stopped to photograph some marsh deer.

"The Demolition Squad" by Ingo Arndt (Germany). Arndt documents the efficient dismemberment of a blue ground beetle by red wood ants in Hessen. Arndt watched as the red wood ants carved an already dead beetle into pieces that fit through the entrance to their nest.

"A Diet of Deadly Plastic" by Justin Gilligan (Australia). Gilligan creates a mosaic from the 403 pieces of plastic found inside the digestive tract of a dead flesh-footed shearwater.

"Old Man of the Glen" by Fortunato Gatto (Italy). Gatto came across a gnarled old birch tree adorned with pale ‘old man’s beard’ lichens in Scotland's Glen Affric. Glen Affric is home to the highest concentration of native trees in the United Kingdom.

"The Artful Crow" by Jiří Hřebíček (Czech Republic). Hřebíček often visits a park in Basel to experiment with camera techniques. To create this effect of a sitting carrion crow, he moved his camera in different directions while using a long shutter speed.

"Under the Waterline" by Matthew Smith (United Kingdom/Australia). Smith carefully photographed a curious leopard seal beneath the Antarctic ice. He used a specially made extension he designed for the front of his underwater housing to get this split image.

"Tiger in Town" by Robin Darius Conz (Germany). Darius Conz watched a tiger on a hillside against the backdrop of a town where forests once grew in India. The photographer used a drone to watch the tiger explore its territory before it settled in this spot.

"Dusting for New Evidence" by Britta Jaschinski (Germany/UK). Jaschinski looks on as a crime scene investigator dusts for prints on a confiscated tusk at Heathrow Airport in London. Investigators use magnetic powder to get fingerprints and ID illegal trade criminals.

"Dolphins of the Forest" by Thomas Peschak (Germany/South Africa). Peschak took these images in areas where local communities are creating opportunities for tourists to see the dolphins. But when fed by humans, younger individuals don’t learn to hunt for themselves.

"The Serengeti of the Sea" by Sage Ono (USA). Ono captured a photo of these tube-snout fish eggs at Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. They will fade in color as the embryos develop but for now, they sparkle next to the kelp’s gold, glowing buoyancy aids.

"An Evening Meal" by Parham Pourahmad (USA). Pourahmad watched as the last rays of the setting sun illuminated a young Cooper’s hawk eating a squirrel at Ed R. Levin County Park in California. Parham took photos at the park to showcase its variety of wildlife.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

