18 Inches of Rain Swamps North Carolina Town

Floodwaters inundated parts of coastal North Carolina on Monday, September 16, after more than 18 inches of rain fell over a span of 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Footage filmed by Karly Wilson shows conditions around her home in Carolina Beach on Monday morning and Monday afternoon. “I don’t think it’s been this bad in decades,” Wilson told Storyful. “But it’s starting to go down at least,” she added.

A flash flood warning remained in place for the area until Monday evening, the NWS said. Credit: Karly Wilson via Storyful

Video Transcript

Ah.

Ah.