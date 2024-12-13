18-Year-Old Dies After ATV Falls Through Ice Weeks Before His Birthday: 'Center of His Family's World'

Blake Herman was remembered by his family as a "bright young man with a kind heart and an infectious smile"

A Minnesota teen who was just three weeks shy of his 19th birthday died after an all-terrain vehicle he was riding on fell through the ice on a lake.

In a Facebook post, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said that authorities responded to reports of two individuals traveling on the ATV and going through the ice on Blackwater Lake in Longville, Minn., on Monday, Dec. 9 around 5:57 p.m, local time.

Upon arrival, authorities found a 20-year-old man — later identified as Dylan Wheeler, of Longville — in the water, but were able to rescue him. He was treated by EMS for exposure and hypothermia and then airlifted to a hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Their search for Blake Herman, 18, continued through Tuesday, Dec. 10 when, about 12:55 p.m., his body was found and recovered from the lake.

In a published obituary, Herman, who was born on Dec. 30, 2005, was remembered as someone with a zest for life.

“A proud and dedicated worker, Blake found immense joy at Wheeler Marine, where he installed docks during the summer and lent a helping hand in the shop whenever needed,” read the tribute. “The team there is his second family. Blake was also deeply committed to building a future with [his girlfriend] Kylah, pouring his heart into the home they were creating together.”

“Blake was the center of his family’s world – a hard worker, kind-hearted, funny, and always the life of the party,” the obit continued. “He was a role model to his younger sister, Kaydence, and a beloved cousin to Bennett, Emery, Micah, Parker, Hank, Millie, and Mack.”

Herman is survived by his parents, his sister, his biological father, his grandparents and other relatives, read the obit.

A GoFundMe was established to help his family pay for funeral and memorial expenses. As of Friday, Dec. 13, the fundraiser generated over $23,000.

“Blake was a bright young man with a kind heart and an infectious smile,” his family wrote in a message shared on the fundraising page. “He touched the lives of everyone he met, and his loss leaves a hole that can never be filled. As we navigate this painful time, we are coming together to support Blake’s family with the financial burden of funeral and memorial expenses.”

A celebration of Herman’s life is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Salem Lutheran Church in Longville, according to the obituary.

“Blake’s legacy of kindness, generosity, and passion will live on in the hearts of all who knew him," read another message on the tribute. "He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”



Read the original article on People