18-year-old killed, one injured in Wake County crash after high-speed chase

An 18-year-old driver killed in western Wake County on Sunday night was traveling at nearly 115 mph before he crashed into another car, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Aidan Joseph Gambone ran a red light on Louisburg Road and did not stop for a deputy who had spotted the Nissan 370Z sports coupe speeding in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 540. .

Gambone continued to speed on Louisburg road, using the oncoming traffic lane to pass other cars and failed to stop at multiple stop lights, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

He ran a stop light at U.S. 401 and NC 96 east of Rolesvile and hit a Toyota Camry traveling east on Zebulon Road, the release said.

Deputies lost sight of Gambone’s car at the time of the crash. They attempted to save the teenager but he was pronounced dead when EMS arrived at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

“The decision to pursue is evaluated with the responsibility to stop dangerous drivers and the safety of the community. Our thoughts and condolences are with Aidan Gambone’s family and all those affected by this incident,” said Sherriff Willie Rowe.

Details about how fast the deputies were driving and the crash are unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.