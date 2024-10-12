18 Old Movies And TV Shows That People Rewatched And Thought, 'Yikes, This Did NOT Age Well'

4. “I watched Pretty Woman for the first time recently. It was very much giving ‘I need a man to save me,’ including her whole speech about dreaming of a white knight as a little girl. And when Jason Alexander’s character attacks her, she does that thing women in older movies do where she curls up in a little ball instead of whacking him in the jaw.”
5. “Scrubs! I started rewatching the series this summer and forgot that virtually every episode (except the sad ones) has a massive sexual harassment storyline. One surgeon’s entire role on the show is to be a walking, talking HR violation. And the doctor running the hospital dismisses Carla when she says there needs to be some sensitivity training.”
“But I still love the show so much, and will never not ship JD and his ‘Brown Bear’ (a nickname which is also problematic).”
9. “I love The Golden Girls, but it had that episode berating Robin Givens for speaking out against Mike Tyson for abusing her. No one believed her, and then Mike Tyson bit a man’s ear just because he was losing a fight. It forever shows that she was right about what a horrible person he is.”
10. “The Disney movie Blank Check. I loved it as a kid, but rewatching it as an adult I was not a fan of the full-grown adult kissing the 10-year-old kid. I am genuinely surprised this movie hasn’t been canceled.”
11. “I just tried to rewatch Lost but had to stop after Dr. Jack kept trying to convince the women that their very real medical conditions (e.g. asthma) were just in their head. He never does this to the male characters.”
15. “M*A*S*H is an amazing and well-written show, but the portrayal of women and the unwanted sexual aggression forced on them is frightening. It highlighted how shows that were — and still are — revered deserved their accolades but were also problematic.”
16. “How I Met Your Mother. The characters take no responsibility for their actions, they are terrible to each other, and then there’s the entire Barney character. I don’t see it finding a new audience like a lot of older shows are doing.”
