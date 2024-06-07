18-year-old P.E.I. motorcyclist dies in Prince County crash

RCMP says the crash happened at 5:20 p.m. Thursday on Route 6, just outside of Kensington, P.E.I. (CBC - image credit)

A collision Thursday evening in Margate, P.E.I., has claimed the life of an 18-year-old man from Prince County.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. along Route 6 in Margate, just outside of Kensington, East Prince RCMP said in a news release.

The initial investigation indicates the 18-year-old driver of a motorcycle lost control just before colliding with a pick-up truck, police said.

The motorcycle's driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 6 between routes 104 and 107 was closed for several hours while emergency crews worked at the scene.

The investigation included an RCMP traffic reconstructionist, Island EMS, and Kensington police officers and firefighters.