18-Year-Old Weeps After Becoming Youngest-Ever World Chess Champion

Eighteen-year-old Indian man Gukesh Dommaraju shed tears of joy after becoming the youngest-ever undisputed world chess champion in Singapore on Thursday, December 12.

Footage shows Dommaraju burying his face in his hands and crying as he secured his victory over defending title holder Ding Liren of China, age 32, in game 14 of the 2024 Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) World Championship at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

The 14 games were played between November 25 and December 12. Dommaraju won 7.5 games to 6.5 after a late blunder by his opponent, according to FIDE and Chess.com.

Dommaraju is four years younger than the former record holder, Russian Garry Kasparov, who was 22 when he won the title in 1985, according to the BBC. Credit: Chess.com via Storyful