18-year-old is youngest to earn Master's Degree at Indiana University in 2024
Colleges and universities will be holding their graduation ceremonies after a wave of pro-Palestinian protests across the US. Several schools have enhanced security measures as they prepare for commencement ceremonies.
Screenshot/XThe University of Mississippi student who was seen on video making monkey noises and jumping up and down to mock a Black pro-Palestine protester has been expelled from his fraternity after his actions went viral on social media.The fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, announced in a statement on Sunday that the man in question had been swiftly removed from the organization.“Phi Delta Theta General Headquarters is aware of the video regarding the student protest at the University of Mississip
“Police officers responded to the threat and used deadly force,” authorities said
Every single one of these students deserves an A+.
Some University of Ottawa students who have settled into an "indefinite" encampment on campus are pushing for the school to divest from companies they say have ties to Israel and the conflict in Gaza, but some experts say it isn't so simple.Pro-Palestinian activists have set up encampments at university campuses across the U.S. and Canada, demanding school administrators disclose investments and pull funding from companies contributing to the Israeli military.The student-led human rights advocac
One of the candidates running for school council at Holy Family Elementary School in Whitehorse is facing criminal charges. Kenechukwu Onwudinjo was charged on Thursday with two counts of mischief and two counts of harassment.The school said it cancelled classes at Holy Family last Friday due to a conflict with a parent on Thursday, triggering a hold-and-secure and an RCMP investigation. Parents were told there would be a security guard on school grounds this week. According to court documents f
Students protesting the war in Gaza abandoned their camp at the University of Southern California early Sunday after being surrounded by police and threatened with arrest, while Northeastern University's commencement ended peacefully at Boston's Fenway Park. Developments in both places were being watched closely following scores of arrests last month — more than 90 people at USC in Los Angeles and about 100 at Northeastern in Boston. Dozens of Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived about 4 a.m. at USC to assist campus safety officers.
Pro-Palestine demonstrations at the University of Mississippi were overtaken with counter protesters Thursday, resulting in a viral clip of white students taunting a Black student. The video was shared online and applauded by a Republican lawmaker. “Ole Miss taking care of business,” Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) posted on social media platform X. The video has…
The University of Mississippi has opened an investigation into reports of students making hostile and racial gestures toward Black students on campus. The University's chancellor said he was aware of the actions.
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Michigan briefly interrupted the spring commencement ceremony Saturday. Videos of students wearing caps, gowns and keffiyehs, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism, circulated online during the ceremony in Ann Arbor. “Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest,” they chanted. “Regents, regents, you can’t hide!…
Nic Antaya/Getty ImagesDozens of pro-Palestine student protesters briefly interrupted Saturday’s commencement ceremony at the University of Michigan, according to The New York Times. Students opposing Israel’s deadly military campaign in Gaza, marched toward the stage, shouting “Regents, regents, you can’t hide! You are funding genocide!” Other students flashed Israeli flags and caps adorned with the Star of David. Overhead one plane flew by, carrying the message “Divest from Israel now! Free Pa
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a social media post Sunday that the University of Texas would not meet the demands of student protesters.
Pro-Palestinian student protesters entered the third day of their encampment demonstration at the University of Toronto Saturday and saw some faculty joining them in support. Robyn Maynard, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto, was at the encampment Saturday supporting students. She said there's a large number of University faculty there in solidarity."We feel it's really important that we can be here as witnesses, given the kinds of dangers some of the students have been exposed
New civil rights regulations released last month by the Biden administration presented school districts across the nation with a clear choice: Either adopt policies that allow transgender students to use the bathrooms, wear the uniforms and be called by the pronouns that correspond with their gender identity, or risk losing federal funding. But several Republican-led states have responded with an equally clear message for their schools: Steer clear of such policies. The clashing state and federa
A Pro-Palestine encampment at King’s College Park at the University of Toronto is into its second day. After the school gave the protestors a deadline to leave Thursday, the university now says it prefers to have dialogue with the protestors. Noor Ra’fat has the latest.
Alison Castledine starts charity after her son Danny Castledine was stabbed to death.
MONTREAL — A group of pro-Palestinian protesters who have set up an encampment at McGill University's downtown Montreal campus say they're better organized and prepared than ever as the protest stretches into a second week. Protester Ari Nahman says the encampment has become a "tiny city" complete with dozens of rainproofed tents, a library, a stockpile of donated supplies and makeshift wooden sidewalks to keep the mud at bay. Today, encampment members could be seen digging a shallow trench to d
Denver7 obtained on Saturday surveillance video showing an attempted kidnapping of a boy at a Cherry Creek elementary school in Aurora last month.
Dozens of students camped out in protest against the university's response to the war in Gaza.
PARIS — The world is watching what is happening on U.S. campuses with shock, pride, relish and alarm. Scenes from the protests — and of the arrests of protesters — have been top news around the world, from Colombia to Germany, Iran to France. In some countries, including France, students have staged protests of their own, though not with the scale and intensity of those in the United States. Some applaud the protests. Others, particularly in countries ruled by authoritarian regimes, view the cra