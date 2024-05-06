18-year-old is youngest to earn Master's Degree at Indiana University in 2024

  • US universities ramp up security ahead of graduations

    Colleges and universities will be holding their graduation ceremonies after a wave of pro-Palestinian protests across the US. Several schools have enhanced security measures as they prepare for commencement ceremonies.

  • Fraternity Boots Bro Who Made Monkey Noises at Black Ole Miss Protester

    Screenshot/XThe University of Mississippi student who was seen on video making monkey noises and jumping up and down to mock a Black pro-Palestine protester has been expelled from his fraternity after his actions went viral on social media.The fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, announced in a statement on Sunday that the man in question had been swiftly removed from the organization.“Phi Delta Theta General Headquarters is aware of the video regarding the student protest at the University of Mississip

  • Student Fatally Shot by Police After Bringing Gun to Wisconsin Middle School: ‘Could Have Been a Far Worse Tragedy’

    “Police officers responded to the threat and used deadly force,” authorities said

  • Teachers Recall The Outstanding Students Who Left A Lasting Impact On Their Hearts, And I'm Seriously Tearing Up

    Every single one of these students deserves an A+.

  • How realistic are campus protesters' divestment demands?

    Some University of Ottawa students who have settled into an "indefinite" encampment on campus are pushing for the school to divest from companies they say have ties to Israel and the conflict in Gaza, but some experts say it isn't so simple.Pro-Palestinian activists have set up encampments at university campuses across the U.S. and Canada, demanding school administrators disclose investments and pull funding from companies contributing to the Israeli military.The student-led human rights advocac

  • Whitehorse school council candidate charged with mischief, harassment 3 days before polling day

    One of the candidates running for school council at Holy Family Elementary School in Whitehorse is facing criminal charges. Kenechukwu Onwudinjo was charged on Thursday with two counts of mischief and two counts of harassment.The school said it cancelled classes at Holy Family last Friday due to a conflict with a parent on Thursday, triggering a hold-and-secure and an RCMP investigation. Parents were told there would be a security guard on school grounds this week. According to court documents f

  • Anti-war protesters leave USC after police arrive, while Northeastern ceremony proceeds calmly

    Students protesting the war in Gaza abandoned their camp at the University of Southern California early Sunday after being surrounded by police and threatened with arrest, while Northeastern University's commencement ended peacefully at Boston's Fenway Park. Developments in both places were being watched closely following scores of arrests last month — more than 90 people at USC in Los Angeles and about 100 at Northeastern in Boston. Dozens of Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived about 4 a.m. at USC to assist campus safety officers.

  • GOP rep applauds Ole Miss counter protesters who taunted Black woman

    Pro-Palestine demonstrations at the University of Mississippi were overtaken with counter protesters Thursday, resulting in a viral clip of white students taunting a Black student. The video was shared online and applauded by a Republican lawmaker. “Ole Miss taking care of business,” Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) posted on social media platform X. The video has…

  • Ole Miss investigates racial taunts, mocking, at pro-Gaza demonstration

    The University of Mississippi has opened an investigation into reports of students making hostile and racial gestures toward Black students on campus. The University's chancellor said he was aware of the actions.

  • Pro-Palestine demonstration interrupts University of Michigan commencement

    A group of pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Michigan briefly interrupted the spring commencement ceremony Saturday. Videos of students wearing caps, gowns and keffiyehs, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism, circulated online during the ceremony in Ann Arbor. “Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest,” they chanted. “Regents, regents, you can’t hide!…

  • Students Won’t Stop Protesting for Palestine, Even During Their Own Graduations

    Nic Antaya/Getty ImagesDozens of pro-Palestine student protesters briefly interrupted Saturday’s commencement ceremony at the University of Michigan, according to The New York Times. Students opposing Israel’s deadly military campaign in Gaza, marched toward the stage, shouting “Regents, regents, you can’t hide! You are funding genocide!” Other students flashed Israeli flags and caps adorned with the Star of David. Overhead one plane flew by, carrying the message “Divest from Israel now! Free Pa

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vows student Gaza protester demands will 'NEVER' be met. Here's how we got here.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a social media post Sunday that the University of Texas would not meet the demands of student protesters.

  • Faculty join U of T encampment protest

    Pro-Palestinian student protesters entered the third day of their encampment demonstration at the University of Toronto Saturday and saw some faculty joining them in support. Robyn Maynard, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto, was at the encampment Saturday supporting students. She said there's a large number of University faculty there in solidarity."We feel it's really important that we can be here as witnesses, given the kinds of dangers some of the students have been exposed

  • As States Resist Federal Gender Rules, Schools Are Caught in the Middle

    New civil rights regulations released last month by the Biden administration presented school districts across the nation with a clear choice: Either adopt policies that allow transgender students to use the bathrooms, wear the uniforms and be called by the pronouns that correspond with their gender identity, or risk losing federal funding. But several Republican-led states have responded with an equally clear message for their schools: Steer clear of such policies. The clashing state and federa

  • Tent encampment continues for second day at University of Toronto

    A Pro-Palestine encampment at King’s College Park at the University of Toronto is into its second day. After the school gave the protestors a deadline to leave Thursday, the university now says it prefers to have dialogue with the protestors. Noor Ra’fat has the latest.

  • Danny Castledine death: Mum wants schools to help prevent knife crime

    Alison Castledine starts charity after her son Danny Castledine was stabbed to death.

  • "A tiny city:" Pro-Palestinian campus protesters organize for another week

    MONTREAL — A group of pro-Palestinian protesters who have set up an encampment at McGill University's downtown Montreal campus say they're better organized and prepared than ever as the protest stretches into a second week. Protester Ari Nahman says the encampment has become a "tiny city" complete with dozens of rainproofed tents, a library, a stockpile of donated supplies and makeshift wooden sidewalks to keep the mud at bay. Today, encampment members could be seen digging a shallow trench to d

  • District releases surveillance video of attempted kidnapping at Black Forest Hills Elementary in Aurora

    Denver7 obtained on Saturday surveillance video showing an attempted kidnapping of a boy at a Cherry Creek elementary school in Aurora last month.

  • Book of Kells blocked by benches in student protest

    Dozens of students camped out in protest against the university's response to the war in Gaza.

  • Campus Protests in U.S. Are a Rorschach Test for the World

    PARIS — The world is watching what is happening on U.S. campuses with shock, pride, relish and alarm. Scenes from the protests — and of the arrests of protesters — have been top news around the world, from Colombia to Germany, Iran to France. In some countries, including France, students have staged protests of their own, though not with the scale and intensity of those in the United States. Some applaud the protests. Others, particularly in countries ruled by authoritarian regimes, view the cra