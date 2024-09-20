18 Soul-Shaking Photos That Made Me Scream For My Mommy And, Frankly, Anyone Else In Earshot

These 18 photos from r/oddlyterrifying transported me back to childhood, when literally everything was scary:

1."Took this pic in an abandoned house a few years ago. Didn't expect the surprise":

2."I left some melanoma cells to grow unchecked for over 24h and they cover the entire dish":

3."A two milligram dose of fentanyl powder is enough to kill most people":

4."This filter at the sports game":

5."The upstairs neighbor passed away a week ago, and management still hasn’t had his apartment cleaned":

6."Just learned that standing this close to a 380 feet waterfall is a thing":

7."A moray eel's mouth":

8."The 13-mile-long abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike. Motor vehicles are not allowed on the property, but bicycle riders are free to use it at their own risk. The trail requires helmets and lights":

9."This plant in the corner":

10."I was seconds away from opening the sliding door until I saw them...":

11."Snake eater":

12."The world's first diving suit":

13."Big ant train":

14."Wave crashes through restaurant windows in Italy":

15."The weird email I received today":

16."Wolf spider carrying its babies":

17."The head I found with a bunch of random instruments at work (I work at a mortuary)":

18.And finally, "This maybe effective but scary swim mask":