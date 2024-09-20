18 Soul-Shaking Photos That Made Me Scream For My Mommy And, Frankly, Anyone Else In Earshot

·2 min read

These 18 photos from r/oddlyterrifying transported me back to childhood, when literally everything was scary:

1."Took this pic in an abandoned house a few years ago. Didn't expect the surprise":

A split image showing a rundown room on the left and a zoomed-in section on the right highlighting a ghostly face circled in red

2."I left some melanoma cells to grow unchecked for over 24h and they cover the entire dish":

Microscopic view of human cells densely packed and elongated, showcasing their intricate structures. Markings indicating magnification (21.100)

3."A two milligram dose of fentanyl powder is enough to kill most people":

Close-up of a pencil tip with a small amount of white powder on it, labeled as "DEA" in the bottom right corner

4."This filter at the sports game":

Two unidentifiable women, wearing casual outfits, mimic the faces on their phone filters at a Fever vs. Storm basketball game, shown on the stadium screen

5."The upstairs neighbor passed away a week ago, and management still hasn’t had his apartment cleaned":

A window with vertical blinds has numerous small holes and several long vertical tears

6."Just learned that standing this close to a 380 feet waterfall is a thing":

A camera captures the mesmerizing view from the top of a waterfall, showing powerful water cascading down

7."A moray eel's mouth":

Close-up of a large, mysterious sea creature with an open mouth revealing sharp teeth, found in an article on Internet Finds

8."The 13-mile-long abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike. Motor vehicles are not allowed on the property, but bicycle riders are free to use it at their own risk. The trail requires helmets and lights":

Abandoned tunnel in a forested area with graffiti-covered walls and road, surrounded by dense green foliage. No persons are present in the image

9."This plant in the corner":

A cozy living room with patterned chairs, a cat sleeping on the couch, and a bright floral arrangement in the foreground. Houseplants and shelves are in the background
10."I was seconds away from opening the sliding door until I saw them...":

In the image, there are several dead bugs near a sliding glass door, both on the door and the concrete patio outside. A green object is also visible on the patio

11."Snake eater":

A deer standing on a grassy path looks into the camera with a snake hanging from its mouth. There is greenery and a fence in the background
12."The world's first diving suit":

An old, worn diver's suit is displayed in a glass case in a dimly-lit room. The suit features large goggles and a cylindrical breathing apparatus

13."Big ant train":

Two images show many ants performing unusual behavior, captioned "I've never seen ants do this!!"
14."Wave crashes through restaurant windows in Italy":

Restaurant CCTV footage showing a flood with water gushing inside; people are seen fleeing the scene. Image timestamp reads "10-29-2018 Lun 22:10:45"

15."The weird email I received today":

Text message reading: "My sister Ida Bell and Brookes your father's lawyer." Followed by another message starting with "The whiteness of the table cloth..."

16."Wolf spider carrying its babies":

Close-up images of a wolf spider carrying many baby spiders on its back. Images show the spider, its natural habitat, and a detailed view of the baby spiders
17."The head I found with a bunch of random instruments at work (I work at a mortuary)":

A lifelike mannequin head rests on a table next to a box filled with metal and fabric straps, clamps, and medical apparatus

18.And finally, "This maybe effective but scary swim mask":

Person wearing a full-faced swimming mask designed to protect women's skin from the sun in the 1920s, standing by the edge of a swimming pool. Text: "A full-faced swimming mask designed to protect women's skin from the sun in the 1920s..."

