18 Soul-Shaking Photos That Made Me Scream For My Mommy And, Frankly, Anyone Else In Earshot
These 18 photos from r/oddlyterrifying transported me back to childhood, when literally everything was scary:
1."Took this pic in an abandoned house a few years ago. Didn't expect the surprise":
2."I left some melanoma cells to grow unchecked for over 24h and they cover the entire dish":
3."A two milligram dose of fentanyl powder is enough to kill most people":
4."This filter at the sports game":
5."The upstairs neighbor passed away a week ago, and management still hasn’t had his apartment cleaned":
6."Just learned that standing this close to a 380 feet waterfall is a thing":
7."A moray eel's mouth":
8."The 13-mile-long abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike. Motor vehicles are not allowed on the property, but bicycle riders are free to use it at their own risk. The trail requires helmets and lights":
9."This plant in the corner":
10."I was seconds away from opening the sliding door until I saw them...":
11."Snake eater":
12."The world's first diving suit":
13."Big ant train":
14."Wave crashes through restaurant windows in Italy":
15."The weird email I received today":
16."Wolf spider carrying its babies":
17."The head I found with a bunch of random instruments at work (I work at a mortuary)":
18.And finally, "This maybe effective but scary swim mask":