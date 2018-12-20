The WWE Hall of Fame is an ongoing celebration of the history of wrestling, and now has more than 100 members. Founded back in 1993 with the posthumous admission of André the Giant, the show is now a vital part of WrestleMania week.

After 35 years, most of the key players in WWE history have been inducted, but there are still some major missing names.Ahead of WrestleMania 35, we round up a list of stars who could be in the class of 2019.



