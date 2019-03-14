18 things on in Edmonton this weekend

The melt is on, St. Paddy's day here and you're in luck, we've got a list of stuff going on this weekend.

Arts and Culture

The Alberta Craft Council showcases a new exhibit called Lumina featuring works by contemporary glass artists. On until April 20.

You'll find tasty cuisine and hot deals at close to 50 participating restaurants at the annual Downtown Dining Week on until Sunday.

The SkirtsAfire Festival has comedy, theatre, music, drama and more at various venues until Sunday.

Artists at Art Battle Edmonton have 20 minutes to take their canvases from blank to beautiful. Watch the paint fly Saturday at Casino Yellowhead.

Laugh with the trio that is Girl Brain at Grindestone Comedy Theatre Friday and Saturday.

Shameless plug alert: CBC is hosting an open house Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Swing on by the broadcast centre in City Centre Mall and visit with staff, take the tour and more.

Sports

WWE Live Road to WrestleMania rumbles into Rogers Place Friday night with match ups like Seth Rollins against Dean Ambrose.

Usports Women's Volleyball Championships takeg over the Saville Community Sports Centre with games from Friday to Sunday.

With outdoor ice melting, take the skates indoors to the Ice Breaker Winter Skate Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rogers Place.

Music

The heat of Havana hits Festival Place on Sunday night with Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba.

Come From Away is back. The hit Broadway show wraps up at the Jubilee Auditorium Sunday.

Another successful musical wraps up as Matilda ends its run Sunday at the Citadel Theatre.

