18 Valentine's Day Movies That Prove If They Wanted to, They Would

Valentine's Day movies aren't just for date night. Sure, they're great for an evening cuddling on the couch with your significant other, or even your besties. But they can also serve as inspiration for that big romantic gesture you've been wanting to execute. Candy? Flowers? You can do better.

50 First Dates is a great place to start for some memorable date ideas, and of course, asking someone to meet you on top of the Empire State building à la Sleepless in Seattle is peak romance. Or you can go full Noah Calhoun and build your partner a house. The sky is the limit!

Love You, Mean It

If you must stay in with a movie, though, we've got you covered. From romantic films centered around Valentine's Day to timeless rom-coms that never get old, at least one of these 18 options will set the right mood. And yes, there are plenty of options for V-Day cynics, including He's Just Not That Into You and a particularly bloody '80s slasher flick.

Of course, while no Valentine's Day movie list would be complete without multiple Ryan Gosling movies or Taylor Swift's big-screen debut, there are some unexpected inclusions, including a Nia Vardalos and John Corbett-helmed love story that's not My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Jenny Slate's abortion dramedy Obvious Child. Trust us, it's a Valentine's Day movie.

Take a look through these Valentine's Day movies and see where your heart leads you. Just don't forget the popcorn and wine.