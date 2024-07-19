18-wheeler hits DPS patrol car as trooper conducts traffic stop on North Texas highway

A Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit was involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler on U.S. 380 in Wise County on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 4:18 p.m. when a Texas DPS trooper was conducting a traffic stop on the shoulder of the highway, with emergency lights activated, DPS said in a news release.

According to preliminary reports, a tractor-trailer was traveling west on U.S. 380. As the semi approached the scene from behind, the driver lost control of the truck and hit the back of the DPS patrol car. The impact also caused the truck to strike the vehicle that had been stopped in front of the patrol unit, the release states.

No injuries were reported from the crash. The trooper, the driver of the truck, and the occupants of the stopped vehicle all escaped unharmed.

This accident is under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ Suit: Tarrant jail medical director failed to act before baby's death

→ Judge denies ex Trinity Valley teacher’s petition

→ Fort Worth ISD school board OKs $15K bonus for superintendent

[Get our breaking news alerts.]