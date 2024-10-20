$183,000 of Florida Lottery jackpot winners sold at Publix, Walmart and in Broward

Nobody won Saturday’s draws for Florida Lotto, Cash 4 Life or Powerball, but Fantasy 5 provided four winners, one anomaly and $183,671 of jackpot winnings.

The anomaly concerned the midday jackpot draw winner, who bought the ticket at a Miramar Marathon gas station at 6390 Miramar Pkwy. Being the only person with 8, 14, 26, 31 and 35 won $57,501.

That made hitting the Fantasy 5 midday draw worth more than the evening draw because that jackpot got split between the owner of a Quick Pick ticket from a Largo Publix; a Quick Pick ticket from a Bonita Springs Publix; and a Quick Pick ticket bought at the Brandon Walmart, 1208 E. Brandon Blvd. Each of those tickets with 11, 15, 16, 17 and 33 was worth $42,056.

All winning tickets from $600 to $1 million can be redeemed at a Florida Lottery district office, such as the one in Miami Lakes at 14621 Oak Ln. Appointments can be made, but aren’t mandatory, by calling 305-364-3080 or emailing MIARC@flalottery.com. Offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.