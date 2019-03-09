The 19 Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Rick Owens, and More

Photo: Courtesy of Cardi B / @iamcardib More

Paris Fashion Week has officially come to a close, and with it many chic Instagrams to remember. After the Valentino show, Michelle Elie and Shala Monroque strutted through our feed in royal swan-like, fashion both wearing feather-light black gowns by the Italian house. And how could we forget Chanel? Amanda Sanchez, the fit model of the late, great Karl Lagerfeld, posed for her traditional mirror selfie at the House’s headquarters on 31 Rue de Cambon before she walked the emotional-charged show.

But it wasn’t all Fashion Month related. To perform at a rodeo in Houston, Texas, Cardi B was a dressed-up, glammed-out pink cowgirl in a look by designer Bryan Hearns. The get-up included a fringe jacket, bedazzled chaps, a bra, and a matching hat. In other words, yeehaw! Another star who stopped us in our tracks? Dua Lipa wearing a strappy one-shoulder dress covered in radioactive green graphics in her native London, England. Perhaps the most charming image to round off the week however, came from husband-and-wife duo Rick Owens and Michele Lamy who took a beaming selfie in Talinn, Estonia.