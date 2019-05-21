19 Celebrities Who Are Open About Being Christian

Over the past decade, Hollywood’s biggest stars have become more willing to talk about their faith (or, in some people’s case, their lack of it.) Though the reason for the rise in religious discussion in unclear, many have been grateful for the number of Christian celebrities who have openly discuss their belief in God, the afterlife, and much more.

Many actors, musicians, and athletes have said that they're able to be successful because of their faith in God. From Chris Pratt, to Carrie Underwood, to Tom Hanks, these Christian celebrities are open about their faith, and have shared inspiring details about their journeys with God.