19 "Gen Z Equivalents" To Boomers Being Tricked By Obvious AI Images

BuzzFeed
·7 min read

If you haven't yet experienced an online encounter with AI-generated slop, consider yourself one of the lucky ones. Over the past year or so, social media sites such as Facebook have been overrun with AI-generated images.

Twitter: @AlsikkanTV

These images often depict children sitting next to impossibly intricate arts and crafts, disabled veterans begging in puddles, or surreal images of Jesus. It's engagement bait — and although baby boomers seem to be the demographic who engage with it most often, they're certainly not alone.

Nor are boomers unique in falling for internet tricks in general. While members of younger generations are often content to think of themselves as automatically "tech literate" because of their age, that assumption can be dangerous — or sometimes, just plain embarrassing.

Twitter: @FacebookAIslop

People of all ages should hold themselves to a high standard of criticism when engaging with any information online. To that end, I was intrigued when I saw a post from Reddit user u/loki8481 on the popular Ask Reddit page which asked, "What is the Gen Z equivalent of boomers being fooled by obviously fake AI images on Facebook?"

A woman with hoop earrings and a red top is sitting on public transport, looking down at her phone. She has a bag with black and white stripes next to her
Maria Casinos / Getty Images

It was interesting to see different perspectives on ways Gen Z (and everyone else, too) can improve their tech literacy. So, here are some of the most popular responses to the question:

1."They think they're smart when it comes to cyber security, [but] they are statistically easier to scam than boomers."

A woman holds her smartphone and rests her hand on her forehead, looking stressed in a kitchen. Wooden dish racks and a floral teapot are visible in the background

2."Always believing the first results of Google search."

A young boy smiles while using a computer in a classroom. Another child is seen in the background, also using a computer
A young boy smiles while using a computer in a classroom. Another child is seen in the background, also using a computer
Young boy giving a thumbs up in front of a computer
Young boy giving a thumbs up in front of a computer

Apple

"I once had a Zoomer tell me she knew more than previous generations because she was great at researching stuff. To her, researching was typing in and clicking the first result that came up. And nothing further."

u/Grapepoweredhamster

3."Being fooled by obviously scripted propaganda on TikTok."

u/whiskeybridge

4."Not knowing what LLM AIs like ChatGPT are exactly, or how they work."

Close-up of a smartphone displaying the ChatGPT app's welcome screen, highlighting the app's features and availability from OpenAI

5."Taking a random TikTok content creator as a legitimate expert on a topic, especially health and fitness."

u/doseofsense

"It really annoys me when a conversation is ongoing and someone just pops in like, 'Here, watch my favorite creator explain my point,' and posts a video. No, I don't care what some creator I never heard of thinks, I'm asking YOU. That's why I'm here talking to YOU. Tell me what YOU think, don't just post a link to a 20-minute video. Nobody has time for that."

u/OAMP47

6."Speaking as a CPA, please never trust any of those tax TikToks."

U.S. tax forms including Form 1040, Schedule A, and Form 709 scattered on a surface

7."My stepdaughter thought Mr. Beast was really just going to give her $100k if she opened up a crypto account on a shady website. That's something instinctively you know is bullshit, but she wouldn't believe me."

"Looked it up and it's a popular scam. She still wanted to try until her mother took her phone, lol."

u/_Fun_At_Parties

8."I think there used to be a heavy push in schools to make sure you had [computer] skills, but nowadays everyone just assumes you'll pick it up at some point in your tech-infused lives."

Two students in a classroom smiling at the camera while using a desktop computer
Two students in a classroom smiling at the camera while using a desktop computer
A child in a white top holds a tablet near a swimming pool. The screen of the tablet is off
A child in a white top holds a tablet near a swimming pool. The screen of the tablet is off

Will & Deni Mcintyre / Getty Images, Valeriia Kuznetsova / Getty Images

u/MaximumSeats

9."Obviously fake nostalgia."

A black and white photograph of a single-story suburban house with a garage, well-kept lawn, and trimmed bushes. No people are in the image

10."It’s shocking how easily manipulated they are by memes."

u/Mr_Kittlesworth

11."Buying ridiculously expensive makeup and skin and hair products [they see on TikTok] and believing they have discovered some kind [of] health nirvana."

A child's sunburned shoulder with peeling skin is shown close up. The child is wearing a swimsuit with a colorful leopard print strap

12."Equating likes to truth. If there are two posts contradicting each other it seems to me that Gen Z goes with the post with more engagement or comments. It may be the most boomer thing Gen Z does."

Four pixelated thumbs-up icons in a row. The first is shaded, and the remaining three are outlined

13."Thinking they are a business entrepreneur world-shaker when they participate in gambling (bitcoin/cryptocurrency)."

A person holds a smartphone showing a game with a cartoon mouse and the score of 2,034,063 on the screen

14."I mean it's something ALL youth do (and far too many adults), but: taking shit they agree with at face value [and] using zero critical thinking, but then half turning [the critical thinking] on once [the topic] is something they disagree with."

A person sitting at a desk, looking thoughtful, with a stack of papers and a pen in hand. The individual is wearing a collared shirt

15."Media literacy in general is just not something that's taught in society."

"People are just kinda expected to learn it, I guess. Which is shitty, because the media has a vested interest in you not questioning what they tell you."

u/meowtiger

16.Lots of people "[Trust] Tiktok the way that their parents trust Facebook."

A man wearing headphones is smiling while looking at his smartphone on a city street. He is leaning against a brick wall

17."They're more susceptible to confirmation bias via social media than they like to admit."

A hand holding a smartphone displaying a social media folder with Instagram, Facebook, Threads, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and ChatGPT apps

18."I don't think [many people] fully comprehend just how easy it is to manipulate the discourse of a story with editing."

u/thisistheSnydercut

19.And finally: "Honestly, just digital literacy in general. Millennials and Gen X had to deal with clunky but informative UIs that were JUST hard enough to navigate that we had to figure them out on our own."

A woman in casual attire sits at a table, looking thoughtful, with a laptop and open notebook in front of her, holding a pen near her face

There's a lot to consider here. I'd like to know what you all think; are people overreacting with "kids-these-days" type thinking, or do younger generations have room to improve? Let me know down below.

Note: Some comments have been edited for length and/or clarity. 

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories