19 'Normal' Things Affluent People Have Said That'll Give You A Sneak Peek As To How The Other Half Lives

Associated Press

Three Dutch citizens were found dead in western Switzerland after an apparent hiking accident, police said Saturday. The mother and her two adult children, who had been reported missing Thursday, were found near the Rochers-de-Naye mountain in the canton of Vaud, local police said in a statement. A large-scale search operation was launched Thursday, and the bodies of all three were found Friday morning about 300 meters (1,000 feet) below a steep path.