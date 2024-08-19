19-year-old identified by coroner in deadly collision in Fresno County. He’s from Madera

A Madera man was identified in the deadly collision early Saturday morning in Fresno County.

The coroner said 19-year-old Vanshdeep Singh died in a two-vehicle crash at Highway 180, west of Dickenson Avenue.

The crash happened at 1:50 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol said Singh was in a Toyota Camry going eastbound on Highway 180 when he moved to the left and entered the westbound lane of traffic into the path of a westbound Toyota, driven by a 27-year-old.

The 27-year-old was unable to avoid the impact when they went head-on.

Singh was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was extricated from his vehicle by fire crews and sustained major injures. The passenger in the westbound Toyota also sustained major injuries.

CHP said the 27-year-old was not at fault of the crash, but was arrested for alleged DUI.

It’s unknown if Singh had alcohol or drugs, CHP said.