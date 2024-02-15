19-year-old’s life ‘tragically cut short’ in apartment shooting, NC university says

Students and staff at a North Carolina university mourned the loss of one of their former students killed in a shooting.

The shooting in an apartment complex’s parking lot on UNC Pembroke’s campus at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, left a 19-year-old dead, according to a statement from Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting, according to state investigators.

Police responded to an “active shooter incident” at Courtyard Apartments, according to the university’s first alert on Feb. 7. Upon further investigation, officers found shell casings in the lot but did not locate a shooter, the university said.

A former UNC Pembroke student, identified as Khalil Tomas Alford, was found in need of medical attention, but died, according to the university.

An “all-clear” was issued for the university as it assured its students and faculty there was no “immediate threat” to campus, Cummings said. Law enforcement continued its investigation into suspects connected to the shooting, he said.

Alford’s family told the university he had planned to return to campus and continue his studies during the upcoming fall semester, Cummings said.

“It pains me deeply to know this opportunity, among many others, has been tragically cut short,” he said.

Alford lived his life as a “model child” to his family and constantly set “good examples” for others, his obituary said. He had a “commendable attitude” and “ethical character” for which he would be remembered.

“Although it seems his time with us was short and ended in tragedy, he accomplished things others will never accomplish in a lifetime,” his obituary said.

He graduated in the top percentile of his class at South Robeson High School in Rowland, according to his obituary. He balanced being “academically gifted” with his “passion for sports,” specifically basketball, his obituary said.

A vigil for Alford was held Feb. 13 on campus, according to the university. It was a “powerful display of solidarity and remembrance,” the university said on Facebook.

“Our campus should be a place where our students feel safe and at home, and anything less is unacceptable,” Cummings said.

A 22-year-old man was arrested Feb. 14 by state investigative agents, according to a North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation news release. He faces charges of possessing a firearm as a felon and discharging a firearm on educational property, the bureau said.

The man was not a student at UNC Pembroke, investigators said. He was placed under a $125,000 bond.

Pembroke is about 45 miles southwest of Fayetteville.

