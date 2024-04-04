19-year-old overcomes severe stuttering to become a pilot
A freshman at Towson University studying to get a communications degree. You wouldn't know it now, but growing up Brett Burch faced an obstacle that made him silent. Walking around the rented three-seater plane, 19-year-old Burch is completing his safety checks. It's how he starts every one of his flights. Cool, calm, and collected. He's ready to enter the plane and prepare for take-off.