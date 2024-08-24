19-year-old shot and killed in Rite Aid parking lot following fight in Fresno, police say

A 19-year-old was shot and killed following a fight early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3 a.m. at Cedar and Nees avenues in the Rite Aid parking lot.

Officers found the woman who had a gunshot wound to the upper body.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Lt. Steve Card said the homicide investigation is underway, but said the victim and suspect were involved in an argument across the street, in the parking lot of the Hookah Lounge that is located at the southwest corner.

The argument moved to the Rite Aid parking lot before punches were thrown prior to the shooting, Card said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.