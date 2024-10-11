19-year-old woman killed in Pierce County after car veers off road, strikes guardrail

A 19-year-old woman was killed when the car she was driving veered off state Route 16 near Gig Harbor on Thursday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A WSP news release says the Everett woman was driving east at 7:33 a.m. when her car left the road to the right and struck the guardrail, landing in the ditch. The wreck occurred near 24th Street Northwest. There were no other vehicles involved.

She was not wearing a seat belt, the news release said. The woman was pronounced dead at Tacoma General Hospital, according to the release.