19 Photos That Show A Rare Glimpse Of North Korea Daily Life

As President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un hold their second summit in Hanoi this week, recent photos taken in North Korea show a glimpse of what daily life is like.
Getty Images photographer Carl Court, one of the few Western photojournalists based in the reclusive Hermit Kingdom, captured rare scenes of North Korean citizens horseback riding, snow skiing and rollerblading.
Of course, journalists in the autocratic country are shown what the government wants them to see, but these photos go beyond the usual scenes coming out of Pyongyang.
See the photos from Carl Court below.
A horseback riding instructor gallops during a break between lessons at Myrim Riding Club on Feb. 6, in Pyongyang.
A North Korean man prepares to snowboard from the summit of the 1,360-metre Taehwa Peak at Masikryong Ski Resort on Feb. 5, near Wonsan, North Korea.
People ski on a lower slope at Masikryong Ski Resort on Feb. 5, near Wonsan, North Korea.
A resort worker poses for a photograph at Masikryong Ski Resort on Feb. 5, near Wonsan, North Korea.
A North Korean woman and child ride a sled on a lower slope at Masikryong Ski Resort on Feb. 5, near Wonsan, North Korea.
A visitor skis down a slope at Masikryong Ski Resort on Feb. 4, near Wonsan, North Korea.
North Korean skiers ride in a gondola to the summit of the 1,360-metre Taehwa Peak at Masikryong Ski Resort on Feb. 5, near Wonsan, North Korea.
North Korean women skate at an ice rink at Masikryong Ski Resort on Feb. 5, near Wonsan, North Korea.
A North Korean man skates at an ice skating rink on Feb. 6, in Pyongyang.
North Korean boys finish up a ski lesson at Masikryong Ski Resort on Feb. 4, near Wonsan, North Korea.
Skiers ride a lift at Masikryong Ski Resort on Feb. 4, near Wonsan, North Korea.
North Koreans, including women in traditional Korean hanbok dresses, take part in a mass dance to mark the 71st anniversary of the Korean Peoples Army on Feb. 8, in Pyongyang.
Workers have their hair cut in a salon at Hungnam Fertilizer Complex on Feb. 4, in Hamhung, North Korea.
A worker has his hair cut in a salon in Hungnam Fertilizer Complex on Feb. 4, in Hamhung, North Korea.
A North Korean child learns how to rollerblade at a skate park on Feb. 6, in Pyongyang.
Female workers practice choreographed flag-waving in Hungnam Fertilizer Complex on Feb. 4 in Hamhung, North Korea.
A worker takes notes of pressure readings on a machine in Hungnam Fertilizer Complex on Feb. 4 in Hamhung, North Korea.
North Korean women cycle across Hamhung Square on Feb. 3, in Hamhung, North Korea.
Portraits of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il hang from Hamhung Grand Theatre as people pass on Feb. 3, in Hamhung, North Korea.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.