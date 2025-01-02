19 New And Returning TV Series We’re Looking Forward To In 2025

There was so much television to parse through in 2024, and it seems like 2025 will be the same. But with so many shows, the evergreen question of what’s worth your time is always relevant.

HuffPost’s Culture Team has created a list of shows we’re anticipating the most in the coming year. Of course, we’re excited for new seasons of returning shows, including “The White Lotus” and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” New shows such as “Watson,” starring Morris Chestnut, and “Dope Thief,” starring Brian Tyree Henry, made our list, too. And we didn’t leave reality out, as “The Traitors,” a.k.a. the best celebrity competition show on TV, returns.

Check out the full list below.

‘The Traitors,’ Season 3 — Peacock, Jan. 9

Alan Cumming is the host of "The Traitors." Euan Cherry/Peacock

It’ll be hard to top the magic of Season 2 of “The Traitors,” but I’m still going to be locked in when it premieres at the top of the year. The cast includes former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon, Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari and “Big Brother” legend Danielle Reyes. Emmy winner Alan Cumming returns as host as the contestants scheme and vie for the prize money. — Erin

‘Watson’ — CBS, Jan. 26

Morris Chestnut on my TV every week? Sign me up. Enough said. — Erin

‘Paradise’ — Hulu, Jan. 28

Starring Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Moore, this Dan Fogelman-produced thriller series drops audiences into a shocking murder case inside an otherwise tranquil and prominent community. — Candice

‘Yellowjackets,’ Season 3 — Showtime, Feb. 14

"Yellowjackets" returns on Valentine's Day. Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

The Showtime survivalist drama got a bit unwieldy in Season 2, which introduced a few too many new characters and plots while juggling them across the show’s two timelines. Here’s hoping Season 3 starts to point toward some potential answers instead of raising even more questions (and, yes, we need more cannibalism). — Marina

‘The White Lotus,’ Season 3 — HBO, Feb. 16

As a “White Lotus” dissenter who has often found Mike White’s “eat the rich” series lacking in nuance, I’ll admit to being nervous about the HBO show’s third season. Set in Thailand, it seems like it could run into some of the same problems I had with Season 1, which woefully glossed over any adequate exploration of race and colonialism. But as always, White has assembled a stacked cast, including the return of Season 1 favorite, the underutilized Natasha Rothwell. We’ve been parched for buzzy, water-cooler shows lately, so whatever happens, there will at least be lots to discuss each week. — Marina

‘Suits: L.A.’ — NBC, Feb. 23

Stephen Amell as Ted Black in "Suits: L.A." David Astorga/NBC

The “Suits” universe is expanding again with a Los Angeles-set spinoff starring Gabriel Macht, aka “Suits” OG Harvey Specter. The suave lawyer will appear in only a handful of episodes, but the legal drama franchise welcomes new faces including Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt and Bryan Greenberg. — Njera

‘Beyond the Gates’ — CBS, Feb. 24

Finally, a Black soap opera to get excited about. The CBS series follows the Duprees, a prestigious family living in an affluent African American suburb in Maryland, as their juiciest secrets and scandals wait to be uncovered. The cast includes daytime veterans Tamara Tunie (“As the World Turns,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”), Daphne Duplaix (“One Life to Live”) and Karla Mosley (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), plus Clifton Davis (“Amen”). — Njera

‘Deli Boys’ — Hulu, March 6

Saagar Shaikh and Asif Ali in "Deli Boys." Elizabeth Sisson/Disney

The lives of privileged Pakistani American brothers (Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh) turn upside down following the death of their father, who they’ve only just realized was secretly a criminal. — Candice

‘Dark Winds,’ Season 3 — AMC, March 9

The new season picks up six months following the events of Season 2, this time with the same Navajo police officers (Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon) in the 1970s Southwest investigating the disappearance of two boys. — Candice

‘Dope Thief’ — Apple TV+, March 14

Brian Tyree Henry stars in "Dope Thief." Jessica Kourkounis, Courtesy of Apple

Brian Tyree Henry portrays one member in a group of criminals posing as Drug Enforcement Administration agents who get in way over their heads during what was supposed to be a straightforward house robbery in a rural area. — Candice

‘The Residence’ — Netflix, March 20

Uzo Aduba and Randall Park make an unlikely team of detectives, determined to crack a murder case at, of all places, the White House. — Candice

‘The Last of Us,’ Season 2 — HBO, spring

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in "The Last of Us." Courtesy of HBO

Video game adaptations can be a mixed bag, but the first season of HBO’s “The Last of Us” surprised me, delivering riveting and moving character-driven episodes week after week. Joining Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in Season 2 are Jeffrey Wright (reprising his role from the original game), Kaitlyn Dever, Young Mazino and Catherine O’Hara as a yet-to-be-announced character. — Marina

‘Murderbot’ — Apple TV+, spring

In the show based on the bestselling novels of Martha Wells, Alexander Skarsgård stars as an AI security robot that discovers a way to gain emotional intelligence and free will that it may or may not use to save a crew of vulnerable humans. — Candice

‘Poker Face,’ Season 2 — Peacock, spring

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in "Poker Face." Phillip Caruso/Peacock

Awkwafina, Corey Hawkins, Simon Rex and Method Man are just a few of the cast members joining executive producer and star Natasha Lyonne’s hit anthology mystery series. — Candice

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ Season 4 — Starz, winter

Patina Miller as Raq and Mekai Curtis as Kanan in "Power Book III: Raising Kanan." Starz

Following the epic conclusion of “Power Book II: Ghost” this fall, it’ll be nice to return to MeKai Curtis’ “Power” prequel to catch up with Kanan and the rest of his family after Season 3’s shocking finale, which showed the fatal demise of two main players while another (Joey Bada$$’s Unique) miraculously came back from the dead. Hopefully, the origin story series will start connecting the dots between itself and the other “Power” prequel, the upcoming “Origins,” so we can finally get the Kanan, Ghost and Tommy meeting we’ve been waiting for. — Njera

‘Bel-Air,’ Season 4 — Peacock, 2025

Olly Sholotan as Carlton and Jabari Banks as Will in "Bel-Air." Greg Gayne/PEACOCK

This reimagined series is ending on a high note as the fourth season will be the show’s final. And there are plenty of loose ends to tie up after the big cliffhangers last season. This show continues to remind us that this Banks family is not the Banks family of the ’90s, and for good reason. — Taryn

‘Wednesday,’ Season 2 — Netflix, 2025

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. BERNARD WALSH/NETFLIX

Jenna Oretga ate the role of “Wednesday” up in the first season of this Netflix original. I’m excited to see what she brings to the forthcoming season. — Taryn

‘Stranger Things,’ Season 5 — Netflix, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Eduardo Franco as Argyle in "Stranger Things." Courtesy of Netflix

The “Stranger Things” saga is finally ending, and that’s partly exciting but mostly a relief. We’ve been watching these kids fight Demogorgons for nearly a decade. And with the actors who play these children being full grown adults now — Millie Bobby Brown is married, y’all! — we

couldn’t be more ready for the Duffer Brothers to bring this show to an end and finally let Hawkins rest. — Taryn

‘Black Mirror,’ Season 7 — Netflix, 2025

Myha'la Herrold as Pia in the sixth season of "Black Mirror." Nick Wall/Netflix

The mind-bending anthology series is back for yet another season of twisted sci-fi stories. Episode details are scarce, but the show has tapped a stacked cast that includes Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rashida Jones and Paul Giamatti. — Njera

