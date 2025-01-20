‘1923’ Trailer Brings a Cruel Winter to Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren

Winter is coming to “1923,” too.

In the first trailer for the second season of Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” prequel, Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) face a bitter season at Dutton ranch, with enemies and freezing cold threatening to end the legacy they are building.

In the meantime, according to the official logline, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana, while Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find him.

Paramount+ released the trailer on Sunday. Season 2 will premiere Feb. 23.

Check out the trailer below:

