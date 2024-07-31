The 1975 sued for $2.4 million over Matty Healy's gay kiss controversy
The frontman sparked controversy while performing at Malaysia's Good Vibes Festival in July 2023 when he slammed local LGBTQ+ laws and then kissed bandmate Ross MacDonald. The stunt led to the band's performance being cut short - with Matty later claiming he and the rest of the 1975 were briefly jailed over the incident. Now the organisers of the Good Vibes Festival are gunning for financial repercussions and have launched a lawsuit against the If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know) singers in the U.K.