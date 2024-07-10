The 1975's Polly Money Explores Nature in the Music Video for Folk-Pop Single 'Anything' — Watch! (Exclusive)

Inspired by an idle moment during rehearsals for The 1975's At Their Very Best tour, "Anything" tackles Money's imposter syndrome

You might recognize Polly Money's name if you happened to be following The 1975's latest tour.

For over two years, the singer/guitarist and self-described "lesbian overlord" has shared the stage with the British alternative band during their At Their Very Best Tour. Perhaps you noticed her chemistry with the band's inimitable frontman Matty Healy. Or maybe you witnessed her chill-inducing vocals on “A Change of Heart," the TikTok-viral anthem “About You” or on “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America.”

It's what helped Money find the confidence to nurture her own solo career.

Now, she's making her solo reintroduction with the wistful, alt-pop single "Anything," co-produced by Connor James of the pop group Moa Moa and Chloe Kraemer (Lava LaRue, Wet Leg, The Japanese House)

Carter Howe Polly Money

The breezy track, which evokes the dreamy lilt of Phoebe Bridgers and the breezy melodies of Clairo, was inspired by Money's imposter syndrome and written during a moment of stillness during her time on tour.

“When it all comes down to it I’m just another / And I’m not even that good at it, I just got lucky / But they say that mmm I deserve it / But that ain’t the way that I feel about / I feel 'bout anything," Money sings on the self-deprecating chorus.

Carter Howe Polly Money

“We were in this casino hotel in Connecticut for the first gig of the campaign and I was on my own in the middle of nowhere, thinking: ‘How have I ended up here? Do all my mates back home think I don't deserve it?' " she tells PEOPLE of the meaning behind the song.

Despite her "confident" appearance, Money says she felt constantly perplexed by how she landed such a coveted gig.

Carter Howe Polly Money

"It was mad how I was having the best time in the world, but there was always a voice in the back of my head telling me that everything could change at any time," she recalls.

In the music video for "Anything," which PEOPLE is exclusively premiering, Money can be seen riding her bike and wandering around expansive greenery in the sun.

The 1975's Still... At Their Very Best tour concluded on March 24 in Amsterdam.



