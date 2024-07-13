1dead, 1 injured after 2 vehicles collide in Brampton, police say

One person is dead and one person is injured after two vehicles collided in Brampton and struck a pedestrian on Friday night, Peel Regional Police say.

The crash happened in the area of McLaughlin Road North and Horwood Drive. Officers were called to the area at about 8:10 p.m.

Peel paramedics said two people were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.

Police said one of the injured people has since been pronounced dead.

Officers closed McLaughlin Road North between Flowertown Road and Queen Street West as police investigated the crash.