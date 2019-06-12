1st Atlantic Indigenous Games about 'so much more' than sports

The first-ever Atlantic Indigenous Games are being held next month and P.E.I. is sending a team.

Twenty-eight athletes under eighteen will travel to Halifax next month to compete in badminton, beach volleyball and track and field.

Lynn Anne Hogan, manager of the Aboriginal Sports Circle on P.E.I., said the games are more than just about participating in sport.

"Sport is so much more than the technical side of an actual sport," said Hogan.

"These youth are meeting new friends, they're learning leadership skills and teamwork skills."

Mackenzie Thomas has twice competed in the North American Indigenous Games in badminton, and she said the experience was unreal.

"It's something I never imagined to ever do in my life," said Thomas.

"Just meeting the Aboriginal people and Indigenous people all across Canada, making new friends and competing in a sport that I've played pretty much my whole life."

Tryouts have already been held for badminton and beach volleyball, Hogan is encouraging youth to come out Thursday for the track and field tryouts at UPEI.

The competition will allow athletes to prepare for the North American Indigenous Games being held in Halifax next year.

More P.E.I. news