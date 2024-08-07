1st defendant in Arizona's fake electors case accepts plea, gets 3 years' probation

A day after Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced a cooperation agreement with a defendant in the fake electors case, another defendant became the first to accept a plea deal.

Arizona Republican Loraine Pellegrino on Tuesday pled guilty to the reduced charge of "presentment of false instrument for filing," a misdemeanor, and was placed on three years of unsupervised probation in Maricopa County.

She was among the 11 Arizona Republicans who claimed on false documents sent to Congress that Donald Trump won the state in 2020, along with seven top aides to the former president. Each was charged with nine felony counts, including conspiracy and fraud.

Pellegrino was secretary for the Arizona Trump electors, and said in 2022 the group offered a contingency plan.

By pleading guilty to the reduced charge Tuesday, Pellegrino's lawyer said it reflected her "desire to move forward and put this matter behind her."

"She has taken full responsibility for her actions, demonstrating her commitment to upholding the law and contributing positively to the community," said Joshua Kolsrud in a news release. He noted that his client had a commitment to ethical conduct.

The sentence Pellegrino received, Kolsrud said, acknowledged her remorse and "willingness to make amends."

Even though Pellegrino pled guilty to the reduced charge, Kolsrud said Mayes "recognized" his client was a "woman of integrity who was not as culpable" as some of the other defendants in the case.

"This acknowledgment was a key factor in reaching a fair and just resolution," he said.

A spokesperson for Mayes confirmed the guilty plea had taken place but declined further comment.

The plea deal marked a second turn in the criminal case this week.

The first came Monday when Mayes announced attorney Jenna Ellis agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for her charges to be dropped. But if Ellis does not meet the terms of the agreement, Mayes' office can pursue charges.

The remaining 16 defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Several defendants have filed motions to dismiss the case, which are expected to be considered in a hearing later this month that will also likely solidify a schedule for the case to move forward.

Republic reporter Stacey Barchenger contributed.

Elena Santa Cruz is a criminal justice reporter for The Republic. Reach her at elena.santacruz@gannett.com. Follow her on X @ecsantacruz3.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fake electors case: Loraine Pellegrino accepts plea, gets probation